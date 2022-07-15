2 Adults Killed, 3 Children Injured When Semi T-Bones SUV In Catoosa County; Atlanta Man, 47, Arrested

Two adults were killed and three children injured when a semi truck ran a red light on Three Notch Road near Battlefield Parkway on Friday afternoon.

The semi t-boned an SUV with the adults and children inside.

Arrested at the scene was Joseph Chislom, 47, of Atlanta. He was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the second-degree, driving too fast for conditions, and failure to obey a traffic signal.

The semi was westbound at the time.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m.





The children were in stable condition at a local hospital.

The truck driver was heading west at the time of the crash.