Dallas Bay Fire Department Responds To Fire At Hixson Home

Dallas Bay Fire Department was alerted to respond to a house fire at 682 Charbell shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. On arrival crews found flames and heavy smoke through the roof.

Dallas Bay firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire, containing it to one end of the home with most of the damage to the attack and roof areas.

Dallas Bay Fire Department estimated the damages to be around $60,000 and the cause to be electrical.

Owners were home when the fire started and escaped without injury. Hamilton County EMS and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were on scene to assist.

Dallas Bay Fire Department command said they greatly appreciated the HCSO West Patrol deputies for their help at the scene with fire operations.





