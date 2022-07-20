 Wednesday, July 20, 2022 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Frame House At 501 West Seventh On Cameron Hill Had Long Series Of Occupants

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 - by John Wilson
501 West Seventh St. had a long series of occupants
501 West Seventh St. had a long series of occupants
- photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

From two sisters who taught at Howard School to an architect and president of a land development company, there were many occupants of the two-story frame house at the corner of West Fifth Street and Cedar Street on the side of Cameron Hill.

The house had two front porches and was apparently designed for several occupants.

In the early 1900s, it was occupied as a boarding house.

Sarah W. Fowler and Susie M. Fowler were among the earliest residents of 501 W. Fifth, which dated to at least 1887.

By 1888, Allen B. Strother and J.L. Davies were there. Strother was an engineer for the Alabama Great Southern Railroad and Davies was a bookkeeper for Carter, Magill & Ewing.

Frank Fitch had the large house solo in 1889.

The next year, architect John A. Mickey and James A. Williams found a home there. Williams was the president and manager of the Summit City Land and Improvement Company.

Operating a boarding house there in the early 1900s were Anson L. Persons and then J.A. Johnson.

By 1920, the house was partitioned into the main section and the 1/2 part. Sidney Boss had the main house and W.H. Poe the other.

In 1931, it was C.T. Woolf in the main part and the other was vacant.

At the start of World War II, Mrs. B.F. Henley had it divided into three sections. E.N. Soward was upstairs. B.C. Freeman had the 1/2.

Near the end, Miss R.B. Harden presided in the house section and L.F. Cox was left with the 1/2.

 

 


July 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Dumped Water On Her Head; Woman Says Sister's Neighbor Keeps Stealing Her Trashcan

July 20, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 19, 2022

Collegedale Approves Residential Development On Large Tract


A woman on Greendale Way wanted to document that her neighbor above her dumped water on her head. The woman said she was standing on her deck when the neighbor above her started watering his ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS 329 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151414 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VIOLATION ... (click for more)

A large new housing development in Collegedale was given a final approval at the commission meeting Monday night. Zoning was changed for the 408-acre tract located at 5254 and 5126 Ooltewah Ringgold ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Dumped Water On Her Head; Woman Says Sister's Neighbor Keeps Stealing Her Trashcan

A woman on Greendale Way wanted to document that her neighbor above her dumped water on her head. The woman said she was standing on her deck when the neighbor above her started watering his plants. The woman said the water went over his porch and onto her head. * * * A man at Gold’s Gym at 210 W. 4th St. told police someone entered his unlocked silver Ford Explorer and stole ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS 329 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151414 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL 3105 ENGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PROBATION CAPIAS (DUI 2ND OFFENSE) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules

The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Sports

Terrell Owens To Speak At SoCon Football Media Day Luncheon

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens will be the featured guest at the 2022 Southern Conference Football Media Day luncheon. The event will take place July 28 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Owens, who played in the SoCon at Chattanooga from 1992-95 and went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, will participate in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: All Stars And The Hall Of Fame

I can actually remember when they played two Major League All-Star games. From 1959-1962, baseball played a pair of All-Star games, with the second one used to raise money for the MLB Pension fund. The second one was abandoned after four seasons because game officials felt it was watering down the event. I loved the All-Star Game when Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Pete Rose, Brooks ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors