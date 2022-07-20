Frame House At 501 West Seventh On Cameron Hill Had Long Series Of Occupants

From two sisters who taught at Howard School to an architect and president of a land development company, there were many occupants of the two-story frame house at the corner of West Fifth Street and Cedar Street on the side of Cameron Hill.

The house had two front porches and was apparently designed for several occupants.

In the early 1900s, it was occupied as a boarding house.

Sarah W. Fowler and Susie M. Fowler were among the earliest residents of 501 W. Fifth, which dated to at least 1887.

By 1888, Allen B. Strother and J.L. Davies were there. Strother was an engineer for the Alabama Great Southern Railroad and Davies was a bookkeeper for Carter, Magill & Ewing.

Frank Fitch had the large house solo in 1889.

The next year, architect John A. Mickey and James A. Williams found a home there. Williams was the president and manager of the Summit City Land and Improvement Company.

Operating a boarding house there in the early 1900s were Anson L. Persons and then J.A. Johnson.

By 1920, the house was partitioned into the main section and the 1/2 part. Sidney Boss had the main house and W.H. Poe the other.

In 1931, it was C.T. Woolf in the main part and the other was vacant.

At the start of World War II, Mrs. B.F. Henley had it divided into three sections. E.N. Soward was upstairs. B.C. Freeman had the 1/2.

Near the end, Miss R.B. Harden presided in the house section and L.F. Cox was left with the 1/2.