3 Homes In Hamilton County Struck By Lightning Thursday Morning

Since 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, three homes in Hamilton County reported lightning strikes from severe thunderstorms.

The first 911 call came in at 7:15 a.m. from a homeowner reporting a lightning strike at 4439 Johnson Road in the Highway 58 area. Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene and reported nothing showing. Fire officials investigated the home and confirmed a lightning strike to the roofline but it did not penetrate inside the house. No smoke or fire was reported and there were no injuries.

The second 911 call came in at 7:37 a.m. in from a homeowner reporting a lightning strike at 7331 South Dent Road in the Dallas Bay area. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded as well as the Red Bank Fire Department for automatic mutual aid. Dallas Bay fire officials arrived and reported smoke showing through the roof. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted an interior attack and found a fire on the side of the house. The fire was reported extinguished at 7:58 a.m. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters. Dallas Bay fire officials have not confirmed this home was a lightning strike. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating this fire. Damages are unknown at this time.

The third 911 call came in at 7:41 a.m. from a homeowner reporting a lightning strike at 7907 Clara Chase Dr. in the Ooltewah area. Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and Highway 58 VFD was on stand by for any additional emergency calls in Tri-Community VFD district. Tri-Community firefighters arrived and reported minimum smoke in the garage area. No fire was reported and there were no injuries. Tri-Community fire officials confirmed a lightning strike to the garage.

 


Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident

A man on Shallowford Road told police he thinks his ex-girlfriend stole his temp tag off of his vehicle when she came over the night before to bring him his daughter. He said that the vehicle was parked in front of the business. He said that she showed up around 11 p.m. in a new rental car. Police then went inside to view the video footage and after looking through the footage, ... (click for more)

Defendant In Assault At Chattanooga Church Is Finally Released From Silverdale Jail

The defendant in a highly publicized assault at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church last December, Marcus T. Williams, 34 of Chattanooga, pled guilty to one charge of assault in front of Judge Don Poole on Wednesday morning. The incident, which was captured on the church’s video, went viral across the country and was featured on national news. Williams came into the church ... (click for more)

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules - And Response

The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Football Is Almost Here

It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact, ... (click for more)

CFC Win At Syracuse Pushes Win Streak To 10

Chattanooga Football Club played its second match in New York in five days on Wednesday afternoon and dominated possession on the way to a 1-0 road victory at Syracuse Pulse. This follows Saturday’s 5-0 win in Rochester, NY against Flower City Union. Wednesday’s match was a makeup from April 3 when Chattanooga FC traveled to Syracuse to only see the match postponed due to a ... (click for more)


