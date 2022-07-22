Courtney High Death Penalty Murder Case Delayed Again As His Attorney Leaves Practice

Courtney High, who faces a possible death penalty after being accused in the murder of Bianca Horton before she could testify against a gang member, is seeking a new lawyer after his current counsel announced he was leaving his practice.

Judge Tom Greenholtz on Friday approved Steven Moore’s request to withdraw from the high-profile case. High now has to find another lawyer who is death penalty certified.

“I’d like to get you a lawyer who is death penalty certified before my term expires,” said Judge Greenholtz. “I don’t think there are any in Chattanooga.”

Judge Greenholtz said he might ask the office of the Supreme Court tofind an attorney to handle his cases. High allegedly gave a list of lawyers he would like to work with, but all were unavailable or did not respond.

High requested that he wanted a lawyer who would not be biased towards his religious views.

Judge Greenholtz, who is moving up to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals in September, moved High’s case to Aug. 12 for an update on his counsel.

High was initially charged along with Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the May 2016 slaying of Ms. Horton. Shelton died while at the workhouse in September of last year. He was 31.

Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he shot her daughter Zoe.Ms. Horton was shot several times and her body was dumped on the side of the road.