Courtney High Death Penalty Murder Case Delayed Again As His Attorney Leaves Practice

Friday, July 22, 2022 - by Thea Marshall

Courtney High, who faces a possible death penalty after being accused in the murder of Bianca Horton before she could testify against a gang member, is seeking a new lawyer after his current counsel announced he was leaving his practice. 

Judge Tom Greenholtz on Friday approved Steven Moore’s request to withdraw from the high-profile case. High now has to find another lawyer who is death penalty certified. 

“I’d like to get you a lawyer who is death penalty certified before my term expires,” said Judge Greenholtz. “I don’t think there are any in Chattanooga.” 

Judge Greenholtz said he might ask the office of the Supreme Court tofind an attorney to handle his cases. High allegedly gave a list of lawyers he would like to work with, but all were unavailable or did not respond. 

High requested that he wanted a lawyer who would not be biased towards his religious views.

Judge Greenholtz, who is moving up to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals in September, moved High’s case to Aug. 12 for an update on his counsel.

High was initially charged along with Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the May 2016 slaying of Ms.  Horton. Shelton died while at the workhouse in September of last year. He was 31.

Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he shot her daughter Zoe.Ms. Horton was shot several times and her body was dumped on the side of the road.


July 22, 2022

EPB was recognized for the distinction of being the number one local power company in the Tennessee Valley for overall energy efficiency programs in 2021. Cindy Herron, the Vice President of ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Christopher Adam Troupe, 39, or 1077 Crowe Circle in Soddy Daisy, was arrested after fleeing pursuit of a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy while riding his off-road vehicle on a highway. The ... (click for more)



EPB Honored As #1 Power Company In Tennessee Valley

EPB was recognized for the distinction of being the number one local power company in the Tennessee Valley for overall energy efficiency programs in 2021. Cindy Herron, the Vice President of TVA EnergyRight, presented the award to EPB President and CEO David Wade at the July board meeting on Friday. EPB was named a top performer in 12 categories when it comes to helping residential ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance ... (click for more)

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Dealing With Almost $60,000 Cash Or Gifts To Players During Pruitt Era

Tennessee has received the Notice of Allegations regarding alleged recruiting violations committed by its former football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, and support staff. The university confirmed the news, which was first reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel, by releasing statements Friday afternoon from Chancellor Donde Plowman and athletic director Danny White. The NCAA ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Coach Provisionally Suspended Pending Probe Of Alleged Misconduct

Jimmy Obleda, the head coach of the Chattanooga Red Wolves, "has been provisionally suspended pending the results of an ongoing USL investigation into allegations of misconduct brought forth via the USL Players Association," officials said. The USL added, "There will be no further determinations, decisions or public comments will be made until the completion of the investigation." ... (click for more)


