Alabama Sheriff Deputies Team Up For Rides For Gulf War Veteran Who Started Walking On Long Trek To The Doctor

Several Alabama sheriff offices combined to help a Gulf War veteran make a doctor appointment after he started out walking on the long route from Jasper to Huntsville.

On Wednesday, a Walker County, Ala., Sheriff's deputy came across the man walking down the road with an oxygen tank and learned he is a disabled American veteran trying to walk/hitchhike for the doctor appointment he was told he could not miss.

With no way to get there, he said he started walking. The deputy acted quickly and escorted the Gulf War vet to the Cullman County line where a Cullman Sheriff deputy picked him up. The deputy then transported him to the Morgan County line where a Morgan County Sheriff deputy took over and met a Madison County Sheriff Office deputy in Huntsville, who finished the trip and took the man to his appointment.

Sheriff officials said, "After an overnight stay, we were happy to do it all again today..... in reverse to help get the man back home. We are thankful for our veterans and were honored to play a small role in supporting this man who gave a great deal for our country.”


