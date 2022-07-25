 Monday, July 25, 2022 Weather

Davidsons Had Grand Vistas On Cameron Hill's Prospect Street

Monday, July 25, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Stately Edward Davidson home was at 229 S. Prospect (later 629 Boynton Terrace)

  • Davidson Clothing was at 811 Market St.

  • Charles A. Davidson

The Davidsons, who specialized in men's clothing and accessories on Market Street, were among the early residents near the top of Cameron Hill.

Charles Alexander Davidson opened Davidson's in 1881. He was born at Huntley, Aberdeen County, Scotland, in 1835. He came to the United States with his parents when he was 17, settling in New York. He married Margaret Moberry of New York City in 1856. Her brother was a minister who was stationed in Chattanooga at one time.

C.A. Davidson was "genial and unostentatious." It was said that "when he once made a friend, the friendship that grew was akin to love." 

C.A. Davidson came to Chattanooga in 1869 and took a position as a clerk at William Crutchfield's dry goods store. At the time he lived at the corner of Seventh and Pine at Cameron Hill. C.A. Davidson later operated the Roane Iron Company's store along with John W. McCrath. Davidson, who was described as a "self-made man," then established Davidson's at 811 Market. It was the first local store to feature plate glass windows. It was "a nine days wonder which people came from afar and near to see and admire."

C.A. Davidson became ill in July 1899. On the day before his death, he took his carriage to Davidson's for a last visit to his successful clothing store. He was still living at 221 Prospect at the time of his death. His funeral was at St. Paul's Episcopal where he had been a member.

Mattie Davidson, daughter of C.A. Davidson, married the real estate man C.V. Brown, and they first lived on Cameron Hill as did Brown's partner, Henry Trent Olmsted.

Edward and Robert Davidson, sons of C.A. Davidson, later took over operation of the store. Edward Davidson worked at the shoe store operated by Henry and Sam Schwartz, then he went to Butte, Montana, where three of his brothers were running a wholesale grocery. They were Charles O., William and Roger. The brothers stayed on in the West, but Edward Davidson was back in Chattanooga after six months, and he joined the family's clothing store. Edward Davidson took over operation of Davidson's that had been led first by his father and then by his brother Robert.

Edward Davidson built a handsome brick home near to that of his father at 229 Prospect. The two-story home had a wide porch with porticos on the front and sides. It was so distinctive that it was included in an edition of the coffee table book Art Works of Chattanooga. Edward Davidson died in November of 1931. He had moved to Riverview by this time.  

Davidson's remained in the same family until it was finally sold in 1946 to Nashville businessmen. The lease on the Davidson store later was obtained by Ira Trivers, who also operated clothing stores at Eastgate and Northgate Malls.

By 1955, the old homeplace of clothier Charles A. Davidson at 221 Prospect (by then 621 Boynton Terrace) had been divided into seven apartments. The brick beauty of Edward Davidson nearby was occupied by H.L. Weaver and, at the rear, R.E. Coleman. 

Then both were knocked down.

 


Police Blotter: Man's Wallet Stolen While Visiting His Mother; Homeless Man Walks Off With 2 Toolboxes, But Returns Them When Confronted

A man told police his wallet was taken overnight from his vehicle that was parked in front of his mother's house on Barbara Lane. Inside of his wallet were miscellaneous credit cards and debit cards, Colorado and Tennessee identifications, a Mexican Visa identification and approximately $300 cash. No suspect information is available. * * * A woman on Ely Road told police she ...

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVARADO, TANIA 333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC INTOX AUGUSTO, CESAR 2016 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE 3902 ...

