Dayton To Raise Sewer Rates

The City of Dayton at its Aug. 1 meeting will have the second reading on a new sewer ordinance that will raise rates to both residential and commercial customers.



In the ordinance, for a residential connection the tap fee will be $400 for a gravity flow sewer line if there is an existing line present. For multi-unit residential connections it will be $400 plus $150 for each additional unit to be served by the tap.



If no sewer tap is present either inside or outside of the city limits, the tap fee will be $1,000 for up to a four-inch tap on gravity flow sewer line. Any service line will be laid by the city from the sewer main line to the property line at the expense of the applicant for service. If for any reason the city cannot lay the sewer line and additional work by a contractor is required, the applicant will have to pay for the cost of the contractor.



For a multi-unit residential requiring a six-inch tap, cost of joining the sewer will be $1,250 plus the $150 fee for each additional unit served by the tap. An eight-inch tap will be $1,500 plus the $150 fee for each additional unit.



Commercial and Industrial taps will be based on the size of the water meter. For a ¾ inch line it will be $1,200, for an inch line it will be $1,800 and for a two-inch water meter hookup it will be $2,400. For water lines over two inches, the Sewer Department superintendent will quote the fee to the customer.



On low pressure sewer extensions, the City is requiring a grinder be attached to the system. The City will require a $5,000 sewer tap fee. Upon payment of the sewer tap fee, the city of Dayton will provided the customer an E-ONE grinder pump and provide a point for connection to the City’s sewer line. The City will maintain the grinder pumps during their normal business hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at no extra charge to the customer. The City will charge the customer an extra charge for all service and maintenance on the grinder pumps performed after normal business hours and during holidays and weekends at the cost of $100 per service call. The customer will be responsible for all electrical repairs made to the grinder and will be required to use a licensed electrician.



A public hearing was held on the sewer increase prior to the July 11 monthly meeting and no one appeared. The resolution passed on first reading at the same meeting.