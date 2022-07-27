Trigger Law Set To Go Into Effect On Aug. 25

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued the judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, 142 S. Ct. 2228 (2022).

“As required by State law, I am notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that Roe and Casey have been overturned by the Supreme Court’s decision inDobbs, returning abortion regulation to the states,” said General Slatery. “30 days from today, on Aug. 25, Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act will come into effect.”

The letter to the Tennessee Code Commission can be read here.