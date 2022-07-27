 Wednesday, July 27, 2022 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Members Named For New City/County Sports Authority That Will Issue Bonds For Stadium

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Members have been named for the new City-County Sports Authority that will issue bonds for the new Southside Stadium.

They are Randy Smith, Matt Peterson, John Shearburn, Mitch Patel, Rudolph Foster, Edna Varner and Ann Weeks.

The members will choose a chairperson at their initial meeting.

They were selected by the mayor and county mayor.

The group is to issue $80 million in bonds for the stadium that will be on nine acres at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site. The stadium is estimated to cost $72 million with $6 million for capitalized interest to cover while the facility is under construction.

Brent Goldberg, city chief financial officer, said debt service should be around $4.5 million per year over the 30-year life of the bonds.

He said the Lookouts are legally bound to pay over $1 million per year for a stadium lease.

The Lookouts will also maintain the facility, which is estimated at $1.5 million per year.

Officials said the developers are due to cover infrastructure costs.

Charles Wood of the Chamber of Commerce said the old foundry sites are the first thing that visitors see when they enter the city from the west, giving a negative connotation to Chattanooga.

He said it is also important that local officials act quickly to get the stadium "catalyst" in place while developers are showing strong interest in the 120-acre site.

County Commissioner Tim Boyd raised a number of questions, including the possible high cost of remediation of the old industrial site.

He said $1 billion in local development had taken place in recent years "without a stadium." He said, "If Jim Irwin (master developer) thinks this is a Disney Land, then let him have it. He can put up a ferris wheel." 

Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley said, "This could be a hub for our community." She said in just focusing on the stadium piece "we're not looking at the big picture."

After visiting a similar stadium project in Columbia, S.C., she said, "The stadium is just the start" for nearby development that is envisioned to rise up around it.


July 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Doesn’t Want Her Neighbor To Talk To Her; Woman Puts Down $1,200 Rent Payment On House, But It's Already Occupied

A woman on Dixon Street told police her neighbor talks to her when she is outside and that she doesn’t like it. She asked police to ask her neighbor to stop talking to her. The officer told the woman police cannot order someone to stop casually greeting their neighbor. * * * Police were dispatched to a suspicious activity on W. 14 th Street Court where a woman said someone ... (click for more)

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 COGSWELL, ... (click for more)

Don't Make All Hamilton County Pay For Chattanooga's Stadium Mistake

Quote: “Councilman Chip Henderson said the brave push forward though all details may not be worked out, while the timid stand pat until everything is finalized on paper.” I ask Mr. Henderson, every member of the City Council and every public official pushing this effort: Would you conduct your own personal finances in this manner? Really, I doubt it. You personally wouldn’t buy ... (click for more)

What's The Deal, Parkridge?

We are fortunate for a city our size to have three excellent hospitals in the area. Erlanger, Parkridge and CHI Memorial provide excellent service to their patients and Memorial is even rated #2 in the state behind Vanderbilt. However Parkridge is blocking Memorial's planned new facility in North Georgia by contesting and appealing the Certificate of Need required by the state ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Wait, While Pruitt Gets Ripped

The investigation is now complete regarding the Tennessee football violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. There were 18 level one allegations, the most serious named by the NCAA. It appears that there were more than $60,000 paid to players or their families, including $12,500 given by Pruitt's wife Casey to a player's mother to make her car payments. Tennessee's quick response ... (click for more)

Siani Leads Lookouts Past Rocket City

These past few weeks have been tough for the Chattanooga Lookouts as very little has gone their way. The month of July has surely been one to forget as they had lost 15 of their first 18 games in those 25 days and had fallen into last place in the AA South’s North division with a dismal record of 4-17. They had a five-day break last week with the Major League All-Star game ... (click for more)


