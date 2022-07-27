Charges Dismissed Against Brother/Sister In Death Of Soddy Daisy Man Found At Bottom Of Quarry In October 2015

He said the comments were made when he drove Layne to see his grandmother, Joy Layne.

He said Layne wanted to see his grandmother one last time. He said he hugged her and told her, "I did it. I went bigger than Uncle Wendell."

A man told police that about three years ago he was at the workhouse with Joseph Hood, who told him that Soddy Daisy police arrived on a disturbance call at 242 Layne Road. He said as police arrived, Randy and Kattie Layne and Stewart ran into nearby woods.

The witness said Hood told him he witnessed Randy Layne shooting Stewart in the back of the head and Kattie Layne pushing him over the side of the bluff.

A sister of Stewart said she approached Hood at the McDonalds in Lakeside and he told her he saw Randy Layne shoot her brother and Kattie Layne push him over the bluff.

Detectives interviewed Hood, who told them he was present when Randy Layne shot Stewart in the back of the head. He also said that Kattie Layne pushed Stewart over the bluff following the shooting.