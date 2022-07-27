 Thursday, July 28, 2022 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Charges Dismissed Against Brother/Sister In Death Of Soddy Daisy Man Found At Bottom Of Quarry In October 2015

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Charges involving the death of a Soddy Daisy man whose body was found at the bottom of a rock quarry have been dismissed against a brother and sister.
Randy Lee Layne and Kattie Lynn Layne were charged almost three years after the death of 33-year-old Timothy Brian Stewart in October 2015.
The body was found at the bottom of a 200-foot drop in the 200 block of Layne Road.
The victim had been shot in the head. The body had been there for several days, authorities said.

Randy Lee Layne was initially charged with criminal homicide. That was later changed to second-degree murder.

Kattie Lynn Layne was charged with abuse of a corpse and criminal responsibility for facilitation of criminal homicide.

Police said multiple witnesses tied Layne to the victim on the day of the murder. One said she heard Layne say he was at the victim's body and he "cut up his hands." Another said Layne told him on Oct. 13, 2015 20-30 times that "if they find out, I'm gone for life."

He said the comments were made when he drove Layne to see his grandmother, Joy Layne.

He said Layne wanted to see his grandmother one last time.  He said he hugged her and told her, "I did it.  I went bigger than Uncle Wendell."

A man told police that about three years ago he was at the workhouse with Joseph Hood, who told him that Soddy Daisy police arrived on a disturbance call at 242 Layne Road.  He said as police arrived, Randy and Kattie Layne and Stewart ran into nearby woods.

The witness said Hood told him he witnessed Randy Layne shooting Stewart in the back of the head and Kattie Layne pushing him over the side of the bluff.

A sister of Stewart said she approached Hood at the McDonalds in Lakeside and he told her he saw Randy Layne shoot her brother and Kattie Layne push him over the bluff.

Detectives interviewed Hood, who told them he was present when Randy Layne shot Stewart in the back of the head.  He also said that Kattie Layne pushed Stewart over the bluff following the shooting.


