Class Action Sought For Lawsuit Against Water Company For Major Service Failure Of Sept. 19, 2019

A lawsuit that was filed against Tennessee-American Water Company in connection with a major water interruption in downtown Chattanooga and the North Shore on Sept. 19, 2019, is seeking to become a class action.

Shaun Christopher Bruce, Bonnie L. Schafer and Trinity Entertainment, LLC. are plaintiffs in the Circuit Court complaint against TAW.

The suit, filed by Chattanooga attorney Lee Davis, Van Bunch of Phoenix, Ariz., and three attorneys from the law office of Rod Jackson of Charleston, West Va., says tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost water service as the result of a blown water distribution main.

The suit says the prestressed concrete cylinder pipe led from TAW's main Citico water treatment plant to directly serve downtown and other areas.

It says it happened during a procedure to fix an existing leak that had been recognized as far back as 2014. It was also planned to create a permanent bypass of the problem line.

The work was attempted without any shutoff of the main delivery system, it was stated.

The suit says TAW had been notified that it needed more connections in order to maintain water service during a natural disaster, but it had not provided the connections.

It says approximately 76,000 customers were affected by the water pressure drop, including many businesses that were not able to operate. Hotels and restaurants were especially affected, the suit says.

The water company had no procedural plan in place to prevent such a widespread outage, it was stated.

Water was not fully restored until some 70 hours, according to the complaint.

It is claimed that TAW was guilty of "willful default or neglect" of its obligations to its customers.

A judge is being asked to allow the class action rather than having a number of separate cases on the same situation. 

 

 


Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He’s Going To Church, But It’s Closed; Woman At Waffle House Looks Under Bathroom Door For Her Sleeping Boyfriend

While on patrol in an area of multiple hotels and businesses on Lee Highway associated with high crime, an officer saw a black male standing on the City Church property near an entrance to the building. The church did not appear to be open nor had any staff on site at the time. The officer asked the man to walk towards the property line where the officer was parked because the gates ... (click for more)

Rhea County Budget Includes 7% Raises For Employees; School Budget Has 8%

Rhea County School Superintendent Jessie Messimer along with School Board Budget Chairman Perry Massengale and Board Member John Mincy appeared before the Rhea County Commission’s budget committee in a high noon Wednesday standoff over the schools' proposed budget. The estimated $34 million budget, according to Supt. Messimer, is coming in $100,000 less than last year's budget. ... (click for more)

Former Judge Helton: Vote No On Charter Amendments Regarding Clerk And Judge

To all my East Ridge friends and concerned citizens, As a former citizen, former assistant district attorney in Hamilton County, former city attorney for the city of East Ridge and former judge of East Ridge, I urge each of you to vote against the two below referendums to make the court clerk an employee of the city of East Ridge as opposed to an elected official and to allow ... (click for more)

Weston Is Listening To The Citizens

Well, it seems like Chairman Smedley may be a little bitter over the election results, wanting Weston and Zach to "release" all their emails to the Lookouts' owner since 2014. And what does she expect to find? A smoking gun? To show what? Perhaps Weston is listening to the citizens of Hamilton County. The last poll I saw said that 81 percent of Hamilton County residents are opposed ... (click for more)

Bullpen Falters Again As Lookouts Fall, 9-7

It surely was a lot of fun watching the Chattanooga Lookouts snap a five-game losing streak with a 9-6 win on Tuesday night at AT&T Field. Too bad it didn’t last. It was just another case of the same old story, umpteenth verse on Wednesday as the Rocket City Trash Pandas overcame a 7-3 deficit to win 9-7. Rocket City improves to 12-11 with the win while Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Wait, While Pruitt Gets Ripped

The investigation is now complete regarding the Tennessee football violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. There were 18 level one allegations, the most serious named by the NCAA. It appears that there were more than $60,000 paid to players or their families, including $12,500 given by Pruitt's wife Casey to a player's mother to make her car payments. Tennessee's quick response ... (click for more)


