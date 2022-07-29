 Friday, July 29, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

7 People Injured When Vehicle Runs Into Crowd At Dalton Car Auction

Friday, July 29, 2022

Seven people were injured and three people were taken to area hospitals after a car accident during the car auction at the Dalton Convention Center on Friday. The car auction is part of the festivities at the Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In.

 

Emergency personnel were stationed on scene as part of the city’s planning for the event and police, fire, and EMS were able to attend to patients on scene almost immediately. 

 

The accident happened at approximately 1:50 p.m.

when a car was being driven into the front of the audience for the auction. Preliminary information indicates the driver of the vehicle lost control for some reason and ran into people who were sitting or standing near the front of the auction.

 

Police officers inside the auction area were able to respond immediately and one applied a tourniquet to one individual’s injuries. Firefighters and EMS personnel also responded within seconds.

 

Two patients were transported to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton and one was transported to Erlanger in Chattanooga. All were released from the hospital by Friday night. 

 

This incident is still being investigated by the Dalton Police Department Traffic Unit. The Dalton Convention Center is closed for the rest of the day to make way for that investigation.  The plans are for the car show to re-open tomorrow (Saturday). 


Casey T. Arrowood Is Biden Choice For U.S. Attorney For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

Man Shot On Lillian Lane Friday Afternoon

Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Package To Bolster Violent Crime Statutes


Casey T. Arrowood, an Assistant United States Attorney, has been nominated by President Joe Biden for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. He has served since 2018 as an assistant

A man was shot in his driveway on Lillian Lane Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Police officers responded and found a man suffering from serious injuries. Police were told that the victim was

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), along with 21 Republican colleagues, introduced a broad package to clarify and strengthen violent crime laws related to homicide, bank



Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50's) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served

A Democrat Leaning Towards Weston

I'm a Democrat who voted for Weston Wamp in the last primary. Not because I had any nefarious intent, but because I was impressed that he was a better selection. For me at least, belonging to one political party shouldn't make us beholden to that party alone. I've never voted along party lines and don't intend to start now. I study the person. I listen as well as hear, not only

Sports

Lookouts Fall 5-2 To Rocket City

Maybe it should have rained at AT&T Field Friday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts played well enough to win by a 4-3 final on Thursday night in a game called early by heavy rain, but they weren't as fortunate a day later. We all know that three key ingredients for success in baseball or softball revolves around strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. The lowly

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other


