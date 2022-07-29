 Friday, July 29, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Shot On Lillian Lane Friday Afternoon

Friday, July 29, 2022

A man was shot in his driveway on Lillian Lane Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Police officers responded and found a man suffering from serious injuries. 

Police were told that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As the men started to leave, one of the suspects fired at him, striking him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are working to develop suspect leads in the case. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant, said police.

 


July 29, 2022

Casey T. Arrowood Is Biden Choice For U.S. Attorney For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

July 29, 2022

Man Shot On Lillian Lane Friday Afternoon

July 29, 2022

Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Package To Bolster Violent Crime Statutes


Casey T. Arrowood, an Assistant United States Attorney, has been nominated by President Joe Biden for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. He has served since 2018 as an assistant ... (click for more)

A man was shot in his driveway on Lillian Lane Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Police officers responded and found a man suffering from serious injuries. Police were told that the victim was ... (click for more)

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), along with 21 Republican colleagues, introduced a broad package to clarify and strengthen violent crime laws related to homicide, bank ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Casey T. Arrowood Is Biden Choice For U.S. Attorney For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

Casey T. Arrowood, an Assistant United States Attorney, has been nominated by President Joe Biden for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. He has served since 2018 as an assistant in the Eastern District, which includes Chattanooga. Mr. Arrowood previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina from 2017 to 2018, ... (click for more)

Man Shot On Lillian Lane Friday Afternoon

A man was shot in his driveway on Lillian Lane Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Police officers responded and found a man suffering from serious injuries. Police were told that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As the men started to leave, one of the suspects fired at him, striking him. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

A Democrat Leaning Towards Weston

I'm a Democrat who voted for Weston Wamp in the last primary. Not because I had any nefarious intent, but because I was impressed that he was a better selection. For me at least, belonging to one political party shouldn't make us beholden to that party alone. I've never voted along party lines and don't intend to start now. I study the person. I listen as well as hear, not only ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors