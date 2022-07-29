Man Shot On Lillian Lane Friday Afternoon

A man was shot in his driveway on Lillian Lane Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Police officers responded and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

Police were told that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As the men started to leave, one of the suspects fired at him, striking him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are working to develop suspect leads in the case. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant, said police.