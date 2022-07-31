Cleveland Man Gets 15-Year Federal Prison Term After Firing Pistol At Bar

A man who fired a pistol at a Cleveland, Tn., bar has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison as a felon in possession of a weapon.

Charles Garrett appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On March 7, 2021, around 2 a.m., Cleveland Police responded to TBow’s Bar after the defendant had wielded and fired a pistol there. Eyewitnesses described the defendant. His possession of the pistol at the front door of the bar was captured on a security camera.

Officers found the defendant after it was reported that he was knocking on doors at an apartment complex. A .25 caliber pistol, the one possessed by the defendant earlier that night, was found under a parked automobile at the Auto Depot, which was along the path the defendant took on foot upon leaving the bar.

Garrett had prior felony convictions that prevented him from having a gun.