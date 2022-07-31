 Sunday, July 31, 2022 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Cleveland Man Gets 15-Year Federal Prison Term After Firing Pistol At Bar

Sunday, July 31, 2022

A man who fired a pistol at a Cleveland, Tn., bar has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison as a felon in possession of a weapon.

Charles Garrett appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On March 7, 2021, around 2 a.m., Cleveland Police responded to TBow’s Bar after the defendant had wielded and fired a pistol there. Eyewitnesses described the defendant. His possession of the pistol at the front door of the bar was captured on a security camera.

Officers found the defendant after it was reported that he was knocking on doors at an apartment complex. A .25 caliber pistol, the one possessed by the defendant earlier that night, was found under a parked automobile at the Auto Depot, which was along the path the defendant took on foot upon leaving the bar.  

Garrett had prior felony convictions that prevented him from having a gun.


August 2, 2022

Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked ... (click for more)

An officer responded to a broken-down car on I-24 westbound that was pulled off onto the shoulder of the interstate with its hazard light flashing. Dispatch informed police that the complainant ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE 3711 PIROLA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101235 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSSESSING ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone. * * * A man told police he had lost his phone sometime last night and tracked it that afternoon to Duncan Avenue. He and his friends had searched ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man With Flat Tire Can’t Decide If He Wants Police Help; Man And Woman Argue Over $40 Air Conditioner

An officer responded to a broken-down car on I-24 westbound that was pulled off onto the shoulder of the interstate with its hazard light flashing. Dispatch informed police that the complainant had a flat tire and could not get the lug nuts off of the tire. Police spoke with the driver and he said he was waiting on roadside assistance to help him change his flat tire. He denied ... (click for more)

Ron Littlefield: I Don't Believe Scurrilous Claims Against Weston Wamp

As a confirmed political independent with friends and close associates from both major parties, I generally enjoy staying out of the political fray these days. However this seems like a good time to speak up. The election of the next Hamilton County Mayor is bigger than party label and more important than a new baseball stadium, it’s about the future of our entire community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My August Garden

The stifling heat and lack of rain have played havoc with my garden and my lawn but, as August arrives and I go in search of orchids and onions, I’m glad there is an ample supply. It is my habit to begin each month with a stroll, seeking what I can share, and this month’s bounty hardly disappoints. This Thursday you can get in on the fun if you’ll share a few minutes at area ... (click for more)

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)

No Miracle Comebacks As Lookouts Fall, 3-2

Missed opportunities were the hottest topic of the day in the final game of the series between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The Trash Pandas actually had more missed chances as they stranded 16 runners on base to just 10 for the Lookouts, but they prevailed by a 3-2 final after taking better advantage of the opportunities ... (click for more)


