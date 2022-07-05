 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Gas Prices Drop 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga

Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.24 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 15.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.40 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.89 on Monday while the most expensive was $4.70, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $3.89 while the highest was $5.59, a difference of $1.70.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 on Monday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
July 5, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)
July 5, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
July 5, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
July 5, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
July 5, 2017: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
July 5, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
July 5, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
July 5, 2014: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
July 5, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
July 5, 2012: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $4.49, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.55.
State of Tennessee- $4.39, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.49.
Huntsville- $4.35, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.44. 

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."

July 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Drinking Ladies Can’t Find Their Friend; Woman Says Her Drink Was “Spiked”

A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station Street. While at the bars, one friend, Jordan, also met up with some people she knew. After some time of drinking, the woman and her friends were ready to leave. Jordan wanted to hang with the ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For June 27-July 4

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 27-July 4: HOLT BRANDON DAVID W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER CAMPBELL SIMPLE ASSAULT PECO ANTHONY CHARLES W/M 19 MISD OFFICER SMAL DUI, FTML, PURCHASING UNDER 21 YATES TOMILKA GIZELL B/F 47 MISD OFFICER CAMP NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED LICENSE, WINDOW TINT MINTON MERLE TRAVIS W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS OF METH BURNS TUCKER ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is The Guy With The Gun A Good Guy Or A Bad Guy?

So we have experienced another mass killing. Recently - on the very day a few gun safety measures were made into law - the Supreme Court in its infinite wisdom said it is okay to open carry your guns. My question is this - if I see a person carry a gun into my grocery store should I worry? How will I know if he is a good guy with a gun or a bad guy with a gun? I guess the ... (click for more)

Academic Achievement Tied To Funding?

Now that's funny. Memphis schools spent $11,250 per student, which is third in the state. Yet they are ranked #103 in the state academic rankings. Metro Nashville spends $11,012 per student which is fourth in the state, yet they are ranked #80 . When I studied statistical analysis at UT 55 years ago that was known as an inverse correlation. Who do the educated populace vote ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Birmingham

It’s been a tough week for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but it all ended on a positive note with a come-from-behind victory over the Birmingham Barons Sunday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts had to come back twice against the Barons after the division leaders scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning for a 6-5 lead after leading 1-0 in the first. It wasn’t the prettiest ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 2-1 Over Visiting Syracuse Pulse

Chattanooga Football Club returned to Finley Stadium on Saturday night, looking to put on a show for the holiday weekend. More importantly, the CFC Men wanted to extend their unbeaten streak to eight and expand their lead at the top of the table. They would take care of both. CFC hosted Syracuse Pulse for the second time in three weeks. The last contest ended in a 3-0 win for ... (click for more)


