Gas Prices Drop 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.24 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 15.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.40 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.89 on Monday while the most expensive was $4.70, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $3.89 while the highest was $5.59, a difference of $1.70. The lowest price in the state was $3.89 while the highest was $5.59, a difference of $1.70.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 on Monday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 5, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.49, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.55.

State of Tennessee- $4.39, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.49.

Huntsville- $4.35, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.44.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."