Police Blotter: Woman Attempts To Pay At Family Dollar With $100 Bill Marked "United States Play Money"; Woman's Purse Left On The Back Seat Hidden Under A Sweater In Her Unlocked Car Is Stolen

A woman was attempting to buy groceries at the Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., and gave the cashier a fake $100 bill with the words "United States Play Money" inscribed on the top. The woman said she received the currency as cash back at another store. The false currency will be logged in to Property.

While sitting behind Harbor Freight, 5839 Brainerd Road, police observed a man ride a bike around the back of the building and head for the fence line at the rear of the property. That has been an ongoing issue of people breaking the fence and trespassing on city property, causing damage to the property. Police made contact with the man as he was attempting to squeeze through the damaged fence. Police identified him and did a warrant check and warned him not to return or he could be arrested for trespassing.

Two women on Towerway Drive told police they were having a verbal altercation regarding one woman not giving the WIFI password to the other woman. The first woman said she doesn't want the network to be hacked and believes the second woman might cause this to happen. The second woman said she was attempting to use the WIFI to take an online test. Both women calmed down and the second woman left the scene.

The manager of the McDonald's, 2017 Gunbarrel Road, told police she was not allowed to

trespass a man who was there, so instead she just wanted him to move along. Police spoke to the man, who agreed to depart.

A woman at an apartment on Shallowford Road told police she wanted her son to leave her apartment. After police spoke to him, he voluntarily went away.

A woman at the Brainerd Golf Course, 5203 Mission Road, told police that she and her partner last saw their credit cards inside of their parked truck. She said when they returned to the truck, they found it locked and all of their credit/debit cards gone. There was no sign of forced entry to the

truck and no suspect information available.

A man on S. Marks Avenue told police his Honda lawnmower was stolen. He did not have any suspect information. He did not have a serial number for his lawnmower.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at M&M Manufacturing, 3401 Cummings Road. A caller reported a black male passenger exited the vehicle and was pulling on car handles in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle is unknown. The tag given at the initial time of the call did not return on file.

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police she had two people shoplift and then

flee the store. They were a white male and white female. The employee is unsure of what items were stolen and of the value of the items.

A man told police he had stored his camper trailer at Cube Smart, 5952 Brainerd Road, sometime in March of this year. He said now employees of Cube Smart contacted him and informed him

they had discovered his camper's window had been smashed in. Police observed damage to the left side of the camper trailer; one window had been smashed in. The man said he has not discovered anything at this time that has been taken from the camper. He said Cube Smart has security cameras, but no employees were on scene at this time. He told police he would call back in if employees located footage.

A woman on Bellbrook Drive told police someone stole $240 from her by transferring the money from her checking account without her permission.

An employee at the Chattanooga Flower Market, 8016 E Brainerd Road, told police he has a business checking account with First Horizon. He said he found out that someone has made up a fake business check with his bank account info and then deposited $472.85 illegally into an account with Varo Bank by mobile deposit, and the transaction cleared his bank. The name on the fake check is "Melissa Schilling" and there is a seven digit number on the back, but the man doesn't know what the number is for. He has no idea who the person is; so therefore, there is no way to know if the name is real.

A man on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he took an Uber and left his golf bag and clubs in the vehicle. He said he contacted Uber and was told that they contacted the driver and the driver would need to contact him. The man said he found the driver on Facebook and has not attempted to contact the driver to request his property be returned to him.

A woman on Madison Street told police she believes she left her 2019 Honda Pilot unlocked and sometime overnight someone stole her purse and sweater. She said she leaves her purse on the back seat covered with a white sweater. She listed several debit and credit cards that were in her purse and said she is in the process of having them canceled.