Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE

3536 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLACK, ROBIN LEE

720 EAST 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS



BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

13056 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOLES, COTY RAY

1055 CAROL JEAN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICCARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE8833 QUAIL RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211335Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL , DEL, OR MANUFACTURINGCOBBLE, LINDA GAIL8719 MISTY HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 79 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCOPADO, JONATHAN IZAAC5796 LOUISE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTHARASSMENTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDANIELS, KELVIN LEBRON213 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDIAZ-VASQUEZ, AROLDO727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFLETCHER, KOCYNTAE NICOLE1717 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOSKEY, AARON JAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFRANK, REGINA430 MONTGOMERY AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, CLEVON DARWESHI7911 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARRIS, JAMICHAEL DONTE4615 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374160000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOBDLEY, QUONSHIUNNA ALEXIS1020 W 37TH ST #C204 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ISAAC, BILLY JOEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONJACKSON, SANDRA LEE38 COUNTY ROAD CO. RD. 9027 FLATROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JANOW, JAMES EDGAR11260 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESKIDD, KEYSHAWN JAQUAN2802 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARMPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEKING, KISHON DEWAYNE387 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARMLEMKE, FELECIA485 TYSON CIRCLE ROSSWELL, 30076Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRUELTY TO ANIMALSLEMKE, PAUL R485 TYSON CIRCLE ROSSWELL, 30076Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRUELTY TO ANIMALSLOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL3422 Persimmon Ln Chattanooga, 374062616Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMALONE, BRANDON JOEL6860 LEE HWY 237 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGMCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCPHERSON, SPENCER LEVEAL4214 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMIKEL, DESTINY FAITH116 B MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEOGLESBY, DETERRIO ANTWAIN490 GLENN ST. SW APT. 261 ATLANTA, 30317Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UINDER $1,000THEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER $1,000THEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT UNDER $1,000THEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER $1,000THEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYTHEFT OVER $2,500THEFT UNDER $1,000THEFT OF IDENTITYPAINTER, AMANDA JEAN2846 CATOOSA PKWY TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDPERKINS, ROBERT RAY318 TENNESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POLLARD, THADDEUS3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSIMMONS, NOE JAYNE25 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWALKER, BANILLA LAKESHA6413A BASSWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWITHROW, PATRICK L5055 BRAINERD RD. MOTEL 6 ROOM 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR