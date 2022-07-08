Harrison Home Destroyed By Fire Early Friday Morning

A home in Harrison was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

At midnight, an off-duty firefighter called 911 reporting a house fire with possible entrapment at 9149 Ooltewah Georgetown Road.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting heavy fire at one end of the house. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire.

Highway 58 VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower and apparatus. Tri-Community VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene. Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by at Highway 58 Station 2 for any additional emergency calls in their district.

No injuries reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

Highway 58 VFD fire officials reported the house is a total loss and damages are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.