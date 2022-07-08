 Friday, July 8, 2022 94.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


HCSO To Escort Large Equipment Transfer This Weekend

Friday, July 8, 2022

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three days, beginning on Saturday. The route (listed below) has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation Super Load Division based on the weight of the transport, bridge capacities, the length of the trailer necessary to move the equipment, and height restrictions. 

 

Each of these three transports are extremely heavy and will require a specially designed tractor trailer to be transported.

One transport will take place each day beginning at 9 a.m. weather permitting. The actual transport time will be approximately 4.5 hours depending on traffic conditions, movement of obstacles, etc.

 

Motorists should be prepared for delays during these two days on the roadways listed below. There will be multiple locations where roadways will be briefly blocked and traffic diverted.  Please keep in mind traffic may be congested on nearby connector roads as motorists seek alternative routes around the transport. 

 

The route of the transports is listed turn by turn below. The same route and time will be utilized for each day, Saturday – Monday.

 

Transport Begins:  Approximately 9:00 am (weather permitting)

 

·       Depart 19th Street and traveling east on Riverfront Parkway

·       Right on Lookout Street

·       Left on 4th Street (Turns into 3rd Street)

·       Right on Central Avenue

·       Left on Main Street

·       Left on Holtzclaw Avenue

·       Right on McCallie Avenue

·       Left on Derby Street

·       Right on 3rd  Street

·       Right on Glenwood

·       Left on Oak Street (turns into Shallowford Road)

·       Left on Jersey Pike

·       Right on Highway 58

·       Right on Hickory Valley Road

·       Right turn into Gestamp Facility (Final Destination)


July 8, 2022

HCSO To Escort Large Equipment Transfer This Weekend

July 8, 2022

21 Deaths Reported On Georgia's Roads During Independence Day Holiday Period

July 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Restaurant Manager Realizes His Tarp Has Been Stolen When He Sees It In Tent City On The News; Woman Stranded At Walmart With Groceries Needs Ride To Budgetel


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three ... (click for more)

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during ... (click for more)

The manager of Nick & Norman's, 1050 Peeples St., told police he was watching the news about Tent City being relocated when he noticed a Nick & Norman's tarp setup ($1,500). He told police ... (click for more)



Breaking News

HCSO To Escort Large Equipment Transfer This Weekend

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three days, beginning on Saturday. The route (listed below) has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation Super Load Division based on the weight of the transport, bridge capacities, ... (click for more)

21 Deaths Reported On Georgia's Roads During Independence Day Holiday Period

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during the 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period. The holiday period began Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 4. These crash statistics are preliminary ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Agree With Weston Wamp - And Response

Yes. The project to transform the former Wheland site into an entertainment district anchored by a community stadium is exciting and worth our support. It can and likely will be a lynchpin project on the continued growth of Chattanooga that increases the city and county's quality of life. Personally, I am all for it. I agree with Weston Wamp, however, that the project needs ... (click for more)

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors