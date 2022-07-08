HCSO To Escort Large Equipment Transfer This Weekend

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three days, beginning on Saturday. The route (listed below) has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation Super Load Division based on the weight of the transport, bridge capacities, the length of the trailer necessary to move the equipment, and height restrictions.

Each of these three transports are extremely heavy and will require a specially designed tractor trailer to be transported.

One transport will take place each day beginning at 9 a.m. weather permitting. The actual transport time will be approximately 4.5 hours depending on traffic conditions, movement of obstacles, etc.

Motorists should be prepared for delays during these two days on the roadways listed below. There will be multiple locations where roadways will be briefly blocked and traffic diverted. Please keep in mind traffic may be congested on nearby connector roads as motorists seek alternative routes around the transport.

The route of the transports is listed turn by turn below. The same route and time will be utilized for each day, Saturday – Monday.

Transport Begins: Approximately 9:00 am (weather permitting)

· Depart 19th Street and traveling east on Riverfront Parkway

· Right on Lookout Street

· Left on 4th Street (Turns into 3rd Street)

· Right on Central Avenue

· Left on Main Street

· Left on Holtzclaw Avenue

· Right on McCallie Avenue

· Left on Derby Street

· Right on 3rd Street

· Right on Glenwood

· Left on Oak Street (turns into Shallowford Road)

· Left on Jersey Pike

· Right on Highway 58

· Right on Hickory Valley Road

· Right turn into Gestamp Facility (Final Destination)