Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBEY, BRANDON

5509 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



ARMOUR, PATRICK KYLE

3715 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BAIRD, VICTORIA SHLEEMA

813 NORHT PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAMPBELL, CLAYTON SKY

3724 MORTON DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL

1017 OLSEN AVENUE SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT



DIAZ, FILBERTO

1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071042

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA

2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYE, CECIL KIRK

1605 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EDGEWORTH, DARRELL RAY

1019 WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GEORG



ELLIS, JOSEPH C

203 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 8 RED BANK, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FITZPATRICK, RICHARD BRIAN

36 OLD POLLARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GIL, AALIYAH BREANNA

6027 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC

2235E 25TH ST APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRIS, KARLA LOUISE

958 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HART, ERICA RACHELLE

3509 OHLS AVE.





CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICHEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES3825 HIXSON PIKE #118 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1000INMAN, DESTINY L6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE208 DOCKERY LANE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, NOAH CONNOR671 LUPTON DR CHATT, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJUAREZ, JOSE JAVIER131 JAY DR NEW CASTLE, 19720Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYKIGEME, AGNES409 DERBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTLAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLENDON, MICHAEL354 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, FORREST1905 LAKESHORE DRIVE FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE852 BLACKFOOT TRL MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYASSAULTHARASSMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYPILIPAKA, VADIM VLADIMIROVICH386 IVY WAY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PONIKARSKI, STEPHEN MICHAEL313 LINDSAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTREID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCSHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, AMBER MICHELLE1638 CRABTREE RD. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTEWART, GARY P2330 GOLD POINT CIR SOUTH HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSTULL, JOHN DYLAN52 HEMLOCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSUKHANOV, VICTORIA294 MCNEICES RIDGE RD CROSSVILLE, 385725041Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAYLOR, TERENCE1427 CYPRUS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PUTAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN424 KINGS RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA2116 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041452Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS8214 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOODDY, DYEA B126 BUNKER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE