Police Blotter: Man Steals 2 Cases Of Beer While Employee Is Cleaning The Cooler; Man Believes His Girlfriend Is Posing As Another Woman Texting Him To Catch Him Cheating

An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer stolen to be approximately $40. The employee described the man as a black male, approximately 60 years in age, wearing a white tank top, shorts and a hat.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police viewed a beat-up silver Chevy sedan backed into a parking spot on Mountain Creek Road. Police looked at the license plate displayed on the vehicle, and upon running the plate, it came back to an Infinity Q45. Police looked through the windows of the vehicle and viewed small pieces of tin foil that appeared to be folded up as well. Police waited for whoever had been driving the vehicle to return, however it did not appear that they would be returning any time soon. Police got the VIN of the vehicle, and documented its presence at that location.

* * *



While on routine patrol, police found a white Suzuki SUV parked in an empty parking lot next to a warehouse on Powercorp Drive. Police attempted to run the license plate on the vehicle; however, it came back not on file. Police then attempted to run the VIN and that also came back not on file. The vehicle had a set of keys sitting in between the driver and passenger seat. There were also

two cell phones in the front seats and two phones in the back seat as well. On the outside of the vehicle right above the gas tank there was a hole that looked like it could possibly be from a bullet. The hole was covered up by a sticker. Police checked the area to attempt to locate anyone who may have been occupying the vehicle, and when police returned to where the vehicle had been parked, it was gone.

* * *

A man called police from his residence in Ringgold to report his 2021 red Hyundai Elantra (GA tag)

stolen. The man said that he left his vehicle unlocked with the keys inside in the parking lot at 31-W Insulation, 3211 N Orchard Knob Ave., that morning at approximately 10 a.m. He said he returned later that afternoon and realized his vehicle was gone. The man was able to track his vehicle through his cell phone, and the vehicle was pinging at an address on W. Shadowlawn Drive. Police located the vehicle unoccupied, backed into a parking space. The owner arrived on scene and unlocked the vehicle using his cell phone. Since the keys were gone, United Wrecker towed the vehicle. The man said that the cameras at his work were disabled and therefore did not capture any suspect information. It appeared that there had been at least three individuals inside of the vehicle. Police attempted to lift finger prints from inside the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police witnessed a man stumbling while walking in the 2200 block of Rawlings Street. Police spoke with the man and he said that he did not know where he was. He was extremely intoxicated and had an empty fifth of Jack Daniels by his feet. Police ran his information. The man had a valid license and no warrants. The address on his license was on N. Highland Park Avenue. Police asked the man where he lived, and he gave them the Highland Park address. Police transported the man back to his residence without incident.

* * *



A man on S. Cheltenham Road told police he had been messaging an account he thought belonged to a friend of his through Snapchat, when someone on the account began to threaten him. He said the person on the account threatened to send nude photos of him to his contacts if he did not go purchase an Apple gift card for the other user. He told police the other user did not have any actual nude photos of him, and had showed him the photo apparently intended to be sent, and he said that it did not really even look like him. Police walked the man through how to report this activity through Snapchat and Instagram, the two apps he had been contacted through. Police also suggested that the man block the offending account, and possibly check to make sure his accounts had not been compromised. The man agreed to do so, and will be following up with Snapchat and Instagram. The man was unable to provide any suspect description.

* * *



A man on Mountain Creek Road, at Hawthorne Creekside Apartments, told police he last saw his vehicle when he parked it there around 8:30 p.m. the night before. He said when he got back to it that morning around 7:45 a.m., he discovered that the catalytic converter was cut off and gone. He's not sure if there are any cameras around where his vehicle was parked.

* * *

A man working on Riverside Lane told police his wallet had been taken from his vehicle the day before. Upon notifying the plant manager, security footage was reviewed and noted two vehicles drive past the entrance to the plant slowly, then come onto the property. The vehicles were a red Nissan Altima and a red Hyundai Elantra. The vehicles entered the plant and left shortly after. The

incident happened at 5:45 p.m. The man's wallet had his credit card, debit card, Social Security card, green card and $30 in it. The man and other employees checked the main road after the fact to see if the wallet could be located, but did not find it. The vehicle information for a Hyundai Elantra was located that matched one of the suspect vehicles. The vehicle information was turned into Property. Upon investigation, it was found the Nissan Altima is a stolen vehicle. Current camera footage does not show the suspects in the vehicles.

* * *

A crash was reported in the drive thru of the Dairy Queen, 5433 Highway 153. A man told police he thinks he put his truck in reverse instead of park and rolled back into a woman's vehicle. The man's truck had no damage. The woman's vehicle had a small dent from the trailer ball hitch. Both of them swapped information to give their insurance companies and elected to not have a crash report done.

* * *



A man on Mountain Creek Road told police someone cut the catalytic converter off of his 1999 Honda Accord.

* * *

A man on Sanford Avenue told police that at 12:54 p.m. a city of Chattanooga Public Works employee was operating a heavy crane machine to pick up tree brush and limbs in front of his address. He said during that time, one of the limbs fell from the crane and struck his mailbox, causing damage. The man said that he does have a Ring bell camera, which only captured the latter part of the incident after the limb had already fallen from the crane. The video showed the city employee walking to his mailbox to pick up the branch and looking at the damages to the mailbox. The total damage to the mailbox is approximately $40.

* * *



Police were called to America's Best Value Inn & Suites, 103 Patten Chapel Road, because of a man who was refusing to vacate his hotel room. Police spoke with the man in room 119 and he had already begun collecting his items. Police assisted in moving his items outside the room to expedite the process. He left without incident.

* * *

Police were called to the United Way, 630 Market St., for a disorder prevention. A representative with United Way told police that they just wanted police in the building when they tried to get a homeless woman to exit the building. They didn't want police to be seen by the homeless woman, and after she left they said they did not need a report.

* * *

A woman on Camellia Drive told police a man was arrested last week and gave her address as

being his. She said he had been staying with his girlfriend at another residence on Camellia Drive. She said she received a letter from a lawyer at her address that was addressed to the man who had been arrested. She said she gave the letter to the man's girlfriend. She said she does not know why he gave her address as his. She wants a record on file of him giving her address. Other records gave the man's address as a residence on Noa Street and at 800 McCallie Ave., which is the Salvation Army.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Alabama Avenue. A man there told police he was receiving harassing text messages from a phone number he was unfamiliar with. He told police he believed the messages to be from his girlfriend, posing as another girl in an attempt to catch him cheating on her. At no time did the man or woman say anything became physical between the two of them. Police observed nothing to indicate anything physical had taken place between the two.