Dodson Avenue Health Center Goes On Lockdown After Shot Fired Through Window

The Dodson Avenue Health Center went on lockdown on Friday morning after a shot was fired through a window.

At around 9 a.m., a person who had taken an elderly person inside for treatment sent this text to the man's family, "Oh my goodness. I'm on the floor. There's been shots fired into the window and they've got us laying on the floor.

"i don't know what to do - just pray."

No one was being allowed in or out of the facility that daily sees a large number of patients.

A police car was parked in front of the entrance, and another was nearby in front of a church.

Police said at 8:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting. Police were advised of a single shot that struck the Dodson Avenue Health Center. The projectile went through a window of the building.

No one was injured as a result of the fired shot.

Police are investigating but no suspect leads are available at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.