Dodson Avenue Health Center Goes On Lockdown After Shot Fired Through Window

Friday, August 12, 2022

The Dodson Avenue Health Center went on lockdown on Friday morning after a shot was fired through a window.

At around 9 a.m., a person who had taken an elderly person inside for treatment sent this text to the man's family, "Oh my goodness. I'm on the floor. There's been shots fired into the window and they've got us laying on the floor.

"i don't know what to do - just pray."

No one was being allowed in or out of the facility that daily sees a large number of patients.

A police car was parked in front of the entrance, and another was nearby in front of a church.

Police said at 8:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting. Police were advised of a single shot that struck the Dodson Avenue Health Center. The projectile went through a window of the building.

No one was injured as a result of the fired shot.

Police are investigating but no suspect leads are available at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any  information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.


August 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals 2 Cases Of Beer While Employee Is Cleaning The Cooler; Man Believes His Girlfriend Is Posing As Another Woman Texting Him To Catch Him Cheating

August 12, 2022

Hickory Valley Road Apartment Complex Sells For $25.6 Million

August 12, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer ... (click for more)

An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million. Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road. It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres. The sale was to ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

A City In Search Of A Symbol - And Response

Assurances have been given of a much larger and varied utilization of the 141-acre former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site, not merely a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Discussion of the proposed new stadium for Chattanooga has dominated the use of the dormant site. Additional usages of the property itself as well as “ripple effects” of the development intentionally move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


