Hickory Valley Road Apartment Complex Sells For $25.6 Million

An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million.
Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road.
It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres.
The sale was to Vem Evergreen Llc, Clh Evergreen Llc from Tw Evergreen Owner Llc.
August 12, 2022
An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer ... (click for more)
An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million.
Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road.
It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres.
The sale was to ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer stolen to be approximately $40. The employee described the man as a black male, approximately 60 years in age, wearing a white tank top, shorts and a hat.
* * *
While on routine patrol, ... (click for more)
An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million.
Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road.
It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres.
The sale was to Vem Evergreen Llc, Clh Evergreen Llc from Tw Evergreen Owner Llc. (click for more)
Assurances have been given of a much larger and varied utilization of the 141-acre former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site, not merely a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Discussion of the proposed new stadium for Chattanooga has dominated the use of the dormant site. Additional usages of the property itself as well as “ripple effects” of the development intentionally move ... (click for more)
It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)
Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition.
Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)
Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment.
The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)