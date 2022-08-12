16-Year-Old Shot And Killed On 7th Avenue Friday Evening

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a residence on 7th Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police were advised that a vehicle pulled up to a residence and began firing.

Police are investigating but suspect leads are unclear at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.