La Paz Is Aiding Migrants That Texas Governor Is Sending Through Chattanooga

"If you would like to donate to the supply efforts, we are currently in need of:

"We understand that it is a collaborative effort to ensure Chattanooga remains a welcoming city for these individuals who have legally sought asylum. At this time, La Paz is performing case management for individuals who arrive at our office and organizing vital items/supplies to send with them on the rest of their journey.

Officials said the group "has been witnessing the arrival of migrants that include individuals and families following the legal process for asylum, as reportedly sent via bus by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s administration.We have assessed the current situations of those that have connected with La Paz and to the best of our ability, supported and guided those seeking orientation and/or help reachingtheir final destination.

Officials of La Paz Chattanooga say they have been coming to the aid of migrants who are making a stop in Chattanooga while on their way from Texas to Washington, D.C., and New York City.

