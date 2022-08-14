 Sunday, August 14, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


La Paz Is Aiding Migrants That Texas Governor Is Sending Through Chattanooga

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Officials of La Paz Chattanooga say they have been coming to the aid of migrants who are making a stop in Chattanooga while on their way from Texas to Washington, D.C., and New York City.
 
Officials said the group "has been witnessing the arrival of migrants that include individuals and families following the legal process for asylum, as reportedly sent via bus by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s administration.
We have assessed the current situations of those that have connected with La Paz and to the best of our ability, supported and guided those seeking orientation and/or help reaching their final destination.
"We understand that it is a collaborative effort to ensure Chattanooga remains a welcoming city for these individuals who have legally sought asylum. At this time, La Paz is performing case management for individuals who arrive at our office and organizing vital items/supplies to send with them on the rest of their journey.
"If you would like to donate to the supply efforts, we are currently in need of:
- Clean, reusable totes
- Packages of men and women’s underwear
- Packages of t-shirts
- Packages of socks
- Travel-size toiletries (shampoo, body wash, deodorant, toothpaste)
- Toothbrushes & travel cap/cases
- Diapers/wipes for infants
- Protein bars, nut mixes, etc.
"We will be receiving additional donations at our office on 809 S Willow St. beginning Monday, August 15th. For questions regarding donations/additional support, please reach out to us via direct message on our social channels (@lapazchatt) or email us at info@lapazchattanooga.org. "

August 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Investigate Road Rage Incident; Woman Had Never Seen Her Husband That Mad Before

August 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Walgreens Is Victim Of Green Dot Scam; Restaurant Damage May Have Been Done By Disgruntled Employees


An officer responded to Jenkins Road on a report of a rolling disorder. The officer saw a white Chevy Suburban following a blue Nissan Armada closely. The officer pulled a U-turn to get behind ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: EVADING ARREST SPEEDING DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED ... (click for more)

A woman at Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 called police and said an employee took a call from an anonymous phone number. The employee said that the caller claimed to be the store manager and asked ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Police Investigate Road Rage Incident; Woman Had Never Seen Her Husband That Mad Before

An officer responded to Jenkins Road on a report of a rolling disorder. The officer saw a white Chevy Suburban following a blue Nissan Armada closely. The officer pulled a U-turn to get behind the vehicles and the Armada pulled into a residence on Jenkins Road. The officer followed the Suburban and, as the officer was running his plates, he pulled over on E. Brainerd Road. The officer ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: EVADING ARREST SPEEDING DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BATTLE, DAMONTE MARQUEL 875 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ROBBERY BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH 324 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Neighbors Unite To Express Concerns About New Apartment Complex

Response to: Neighbors to Planned 708-Unit Apartment Complex Register Their Disapproval Clarifying the Record As a member of the large group who gathered to express their concerns about the proposed 708-unit apartment complex, I am writing to express my appreciation for and pride in our community. Our community is primarily made up of small, diverse, and unorganized neighborhoods. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors