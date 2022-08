Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

1904 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374046121

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



ARMSTRONG, MYER K

407 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041728

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

514 HARWOOD DR.

RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBURGLARYBATES, MIRACLE KADASHA2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBOYZO, RACHEL ANN4514 NORCROSS RD APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABROOKS, KIERON M3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSBROWN, TIFFANY JEANETTE4221 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE133 BRADY MILLER LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAELCHATTANOOGA, 374112819Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CASTLE, TAYLOR5501 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWILL, 37397Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COLEMAN, JAMES THOMAS87 DYE DRIVE PITEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE2513 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONSIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINESIMPLE POSSESSION - MDMACOUCH, TOMMY JEAN212 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDALE, ANGEL MACKENZIE2807 WINDTHRUSH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIDANIELS, ANTONIO L419 E 16TH ST Chattanooga, 374081902Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY2600 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYDAVIS, SKYLER WLLIAM2807 NEWCOMB RD ALBANY, 317054581Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDEAN, ANDREW790 HARP SWITCH CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE721 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021826Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EDWARDS, BOBBY RECO3006 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOFF, ROCKY WAYNE269 BILL RUN ROAD DUNLAP, 32729Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODMAN, DAKOTA BLAKE43 SHOREWOOD FORREST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30746Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHEARD, MARCUS ANTONIO735 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032939Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA2300 WILSON STREET APT 3F CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSESCAPEDISORDERLY CONDUCTHUNT, HALEY CHASTAIN2906 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJARRELL, BREANNA LYNNHARRISON, 373413938Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONJONES, IMAN DESMOND511 APT B ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULTJONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE5243 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 60,000)THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYLACEY, RODNEY ALLENDOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMARTIN, AUBRILLIUS I7663 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCNABB, KYLE LAVERN1010 GILLESPI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR286 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL1253 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESAMPLES, GRAYSON B2333 ASHFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSELF, LOGAN BRADLEY800 JAYS WAY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL922 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053024Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSILVIA, PARKER ANSELN485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPSON, MELISSA ANN128 GRAVITT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUMMER, JOHN ROBERT415 FERN TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT2011 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONSEVADING ARRESTOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE4719 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTRUJILLO, FRANCISCO GALLEGOS133 ROXURY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)WOODSON, HUNTER JAMES9709 AUTUMN VIEW CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT