Chattanooga Airport Seeing Many Migrants Sent By Texas Governor

Chattanooga Airport officials said Monday that for the past 2-3 weeks they have been seeing many of the migrants that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is busing north.

Terry Hart, Airport president and CEO, said a number of the migrants are taking flights out of the airport.

He said their paperwork is in order and there have been no issues.

Mr. Hart said, They're human beings and we try to treat them as human beings. We provide them with food if needed."

He said his staff has been working with city of Chattanooga officials concerning the migrant buses, which regularly stop in Chattanooga.

Mr. Hart said it has been arranged that the migrants are not sent to the Airport long before their flights "so they won't have to sit around the Airport all day."

Governor Abbott, who says the Biden Administration is allowing a large influx of people from south of the border, is busing thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City.


Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

La Paz Update On Transient Asylum Seekers In Chattanooga

Man Charged With Firing Shot In The Home Of The Mother Of His Child


Our Safety Is Gone

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

