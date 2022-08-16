 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

3 Arrested After Evading Police And Crashing Vehicle

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading police and crashing their vehicle.

At 12:26 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash.
 
A Police Traffic unit attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Interstate 75 northbound. The vehicle in question attempted to evade police, causing a single-vehicle crash.
 
The suspects were seen running from the vehicle.
Through multiple agency coordination, all suspects were found and placed into custody for various charges. Ernest Campbell, 24, Alfred Woodley, 25, and a juvenile were arrested.
 
Both adults were cleared on scene by EMS. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

James O. Martin was an early resident of Cameron Hill in a frame house at 310 Cedar St. Afterward, he was able to build a fine home down the street at 617 Cedar. Martin was born in Meigs County in 1858. He arrived in Chattanooga in 1882 and became a key figure at Elijah Betterton's distillery. He was also a large shareholder in the Chattanooga Casket Company and the Tennessee

Three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading police and crashing their vehicle. At 12:26 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. A Police Traffic unit attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Interstate 75 northbound. The vehicle in question attempted to evade police, causing a single-vehicle crash. The suspects were seen running from

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: "Chattanooga will be home to the nation's largest electric vehicle 'living testbed,' thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department

Sports

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women's basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream's 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league's rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route

Bob Johnson Labeled "Ruler Of The Jungle" By Bengals

Last year the Cincinnati Bengals began the first drive of the 54 th season with a simple snap of the ball in honor of its first player ever drafted by team owner Paul Brown. Bob Johnson wore No. 54 on the back of his Bengal jersey for 12 years. Johnson won All-State honors at Bradley Central. He was named All-SEC and was an All-American for Coach Doug Dickey at Tennessee. He


