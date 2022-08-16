3 Arrested After Evading Police And Crashing Vehicle

Three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading police and crashing their vehicle.
At 12:26 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash.
A Police Traffic unit attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Interstate 75 northbound. The vehicle in question attempted to evade police, causing a single-vehicle crash.
The suspects were seen running from the vehicle.
Through multiple agency coordination, all suspects were found and placed into custody for various charges. Ernest Campbell, 24, Alfred Woodley, 25, and a juvenile were arrested.
Both adults were cleared on scene by EMS. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.