Buses Carrying Migrants Sent By Texas Governor Will No Longer Stop In Chattanooga

Tamara Steward, city chief equity officer; Mayor Tim Kelly and Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff discuss the issue of migrants stopping at Chattanooga
Buses carrying migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott will no longer stop in Chattanooga, city officials said they were told on Tuesday.

Asked why not, Joda Thongnopnua of the mayor's office said officials here have mobilized to welcome and help the migrants. He said, "That was not exactly achieving the governor's political purposes."

Governor Abbott had been intending to send the migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City, while saying Texas was being overrun with residents from south of the border due to lax border enforcement by the Biden Administration.

In recent days, 51 of the migrants had gotten off the bus at Chattanooga as of the weekend. Mayor Tim Kelly said most went to the Chattanooga Airport to fly to their final destination. He said he was aware of only four who plan to live here.

He said the city had been hearing about buses with migrants passing through, then a female city police officer spoke with bus company officials after checking out a bus that had stopped at the Comfort Inn and Suites. The mayor said the city learned the migrants were among those being sent by the Texas governor, and the city immediately began to mobilize to welcome the ones who got off here.

He said those involved in a team effort included the city, the city police department, the Chattanooga Airport and La Paz.

Mayor Kelly said it was learned that those on the buses had been vetted by Homeland Security. Each of those had been granted asylum to travel in the U.S. while their final status is being determined. He said they came from countries where they faced peril and had to flee. The countries include Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, it was stated.

He said, "Obviously they had the proper credentials or they would not have been able to fly."

Mayor Kelly said some of them "ended up lost in a city where they didn't know how to get around." 

He said he was proud of the steps taken in Chattanooga to welcome the migrants. He said, "We stand ready to help again if the situation changes."


August 16, 2022

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)

Former Bradley Central Star Bob Johnson Labeled "Ruler Of The Jungle" By Bengals

Last year the Cincinnati Bengals began the first drive of the 54 th season with a simple snap of the ball in honor of its first player ever drafted by team owner Paul Brown. Bob Johnson wore No. 54 on the back of his Bengal jersey for 12 years. Johnson won All-State honors at Bradley Central. He was named All-SEC and was an All-American for Coach Doug Dickey at Tennessee. He ... (click for more)


