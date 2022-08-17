Finley Stadium Has Best Year Ever: Plan To Hold More Concerts After Success Of Kane Brown Event

Brian Wright took over the position of executive director of Finley Stadium on June 2 and “he’s definitely hit the road running,” said Mr. Davis. The last year was a banner year for Finley Stadium and the First Tennessee Pavilion, but it was like no other, said Mr. Wright at his first board meeting in his new position. The year started with COVID, the receiving of federal Paycheck Protection Program funds for COVID relief, activating the donation made as a tribute to Bobby Stone and ending with the huge success of the Kane Brown concert.

It ended as the best year Finley Stadium has ever had, with $240,992 net operating income leaving money that will be used to set up a capital expenses account. The excess funds in that account will be used to reinvest into the facility.

Mr. Wright said the numbers from last year do not apply, so the 2022-2023 budget is a conservative, baseline budget, and the goal will be to outperform it.

The management update from the executive director has been broken down into three categories. The first is classified as “Friends of Finley,” with the purpose of creating an engaging guest experience to both build community while aiming to increase revenue. The position of administrative coordinator to guest experience manager has been created and filled with Melissa Ortiz. She has already executed post-event surveys following CFC games this season. Continuous improvements will be made and there is a goal to increase food and beverage spending. One result from the surveys is to offer new food choices at concession areas. There will be a new website geared to event guests and event planners and both will be implemented based on feedback from the surveys. Chatt Town Catering has been contracted for Skybox service this year and they will be offering an “elevated menu.”

The “Finley Forward” initiative will implement a conscious, sustainable operation and establish a strategic capital expense plan to make improvements at the 25-year-old stadium complex. And 20 plus, maintenance and cleaning projects are in process of being done to prepare the stadium campus for UTC’s home opener, including LED upgrades in the concession areas and for the security lights. A program of recycling and composting started in July, and after three CFC matches, 2,318 cans were recycled that generated $70.78. The money made from recycling will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The ”Finley at Full Speed” is an aggressive event booking plan that is meant to create a destination. It also aims to provide services that exceed client expectations. Although most weekends are booked this fall, reservations will still be accepted for weekday affairs such as corporate and private events that can be held in the Stadium Club and the Pavilion.

The stadium wants to leverage the success of the Kane Brown concert that was held in May this year. Talks are taking place with concert booking consultants with a goal of getting concerts to come to Finley. A position is now posted for an event booking manager position at the stadium. This individual will focus on growing Finley’s private, non-profit, and ticketed event business.

In regular business, the board was told that a contract has been signed with Electrify America (EA) to put an EV charging station on the Finley campus. Another contract with Tesla for a fast-charging station is still pending.

Guidelines for skybox renovations were approved by the board. After 25 years, some skybox owners have done work in their spaces without notifying the stadium. The new policies are viewed as a way for the stadium to get back in control of the skyboxes. The cost to maintain them continues to increase and a seven percent maintenance fee will now be added to cover those costs. Cleaning costs will no longer be included when other areas of the stadium are booked. Going forward, the cost will be matched to the expense.

The parking contract that has been in effect with Bright Base for six months is very positive. They send daily updates to the stadium and, so far, are seen as great partners.

The Finley Stadium Board will meet next on October 18.