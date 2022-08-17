Weston Wamp Transition Team Unveils Website

The Weston Wamp transition team on Wednesday announced a website where citizens can indicate interest in joining the new administration and current Hamilton County employees can provide feedback about their department.

Mr. Wamp will be sworn in as the fourth county mayor in Hamilton County history on Sept. 1.

The website address is transition.westonwamp.com.

“We are about to enter a new generation of leadership in Hamilton County, and we want input from citizens across our community, “ said transition team co-chairs Nick Macco and Kyle Bryant in a statement.

“We encourage citizens to use the website, and we are excited about what Weston’s energy will bring to Hamilton County government over the next four years.”