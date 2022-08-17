 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


South Chattanooga, Dalton, Spring City, South Pittsburg To Participate In The Resilient Communities Pilot Program

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Thrive Regional Partnership on Wednesday announced the selection of four Tennessee and Georgia cities that will participate in the pilot round of its new “Resilient Communities” program, a groundbreaking initiative in partnership with the Open Space Institute to help communities plan for and address environmental challenges including the increasing effects of climate change. 

Under the pilot program, residents of southern Chattanooga, as well as the communities of Dalton,  Spring City, and South Pittsburg, will work with Thrive and OSI to understand and address local environmental challenges. Together, OSI and Thrive aim to equip the communities with natural solutions that can be used to protect against fast-moving floodwaters, reduce urban heat island effects, and control erosion to prevent landslides, said officials. 

“Extreme weather is particularly difficult to address because it is beyond our control.” said Bridgett Massengill, president/CEO of Thrive Regional Partnership. “Thrive looks forward to working alongside residents in our region to understand how we, as humans, citizens, and neighbors, can work with nature to build solutions that fit our communities now and into the future.”

“The Open Space Institute is proud of its role in helping communities anticipate the effects of climate change, one of the most pressing issues of our time,” said Joel Houser, OSI’s Chattanooga-based southeast field coordinator. “Like other communities across the country, residents of the Thrive region are experiencing heightened impacts from climate change, and natural solutions have a critical role to play in addressing this ongoing crisis.”

Officials said, as floods, hurricanes, and other severe weather increase under a changing climate, these events can disproportionately affect under-resourced neighborhoods which are more vulnerable and find it more difficult and costly to recover, especially as inflation and the price of construction materials continues to increase.

Communities facing these challenges understand the need for “resilience”— meaning, the ability to bounce back from disruptions— to empower municipalities and the neighborhoods, schools, and businesses within them as they anticipate the impacts of climate change. 

Under the pilot program, communities participating in the Resilient Communities initiative will develop a pathway toward a custom resilience plan. Along the way, they will be supported by experts in civic engagement and the natural environment. Structured in a cohort model, the program will encourage communities to learn from each other, as well as share knowledge and resources.

To enhance the multidisciplinary approach of the Resilient Communities program, Thrive has partnered with Artists At Work, a workforce resilience program that builds healthy communities through artistic civic engagement. Local artist and professional dancer Monica Ellison has participated in the planning of the pilot and will support community engagement through the unifying power of movement and breath. 

The Resilient Communities program builds upon Thrive’s Cradle of Southern Appalachia collaborative landscape conservation initiative, by connecting people in the tri-state region to its natural treasures, as well as the value they provide to local communities. The Cradle of Southern Appalachia conservation effort is also a focal point of OSI’s $18 million Appalachian Landscape Protection Fund, which harnesses the role of forests in addressing climate change and adds to OSI’s legacy of land protection in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

To learn more about the Resilient Communities pilot program, visit www.thriveregionalpartnership.org/projects/resilient-communities-program.


August 17, 2022

Only 2 Families Got To Enjoy Spacious 409 Cameron St. House

August 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

August 17, 2022

County Commission Turns Thumbs Down On Large Apartment Complex On Hickory Valley Road At Highway 58


Only two families got to enjoy a spacious home at 409 Cameron St., high up on historic Cameron Hill. It was built about 1926 by William A. "Spots" Sharp, who operated Sharp Brothers Meat Market ... (click for more)

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to deny a rezoning request to allow what would have been one of the largest apartment complexes planned in Hamilton County. The project ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Only 2 Families Got To Enjoy Spacious 409 Cameron St. House

Only two families got to enjoy a spacious home at 409 Cameron St., high up on historic Cameron Hill. It was built about 1926 by William A. "Spots" Sharp, who operated Sharp Brothers Meat Market for several decades at 402 W. Ninth St. with his younger brother, Robert G. "Bud" Sharp. The 402 W. Ninth was a three-story brick that went up during the building boom in 1888. Initially, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. She said the first one was Brandon Ceptor and the second one was Deputy Jacob. She stated they called her multiple times saying that they needed her to pay a fine or they would put a warrant ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)

James Boofer: Big Orange Comeback?

Well, it’s that time of year again and if you were born and raised somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line you know exactly what I mean. There’s no better time of year for a sports fan than the beginning of the football season and if your team happens to play in the Southeastern Conference, it’s even better. This time of year is a great time to dream big. Your favorite team has ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors