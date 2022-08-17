 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Is A Focus Of FBI Human Trafficking Investigation

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A major law enforcement operation to locate and assist victims of human trafficking and related crimes resulted in the location of more than 200 victims during the first two weeks of August, including several in Chattanooga, the FBI reported.  
 
In Chattanooga, teams from 14 law enforcement agencies worked on a three-day operation.

Their work included locating sex offenders who had failed to register, tracking predators who approach children online, and looking for a runaway teenager at high risk for being trafficked.

Two federal cases were opened on suspects who may have been involved with child sexual abuse material production or enticement violations. Enticement involves using the internet to coerce a child (or someone connected to the child) to manufacture sexually explicit material of a child.

This year’s Operation Cross Country expanded to investigate sex offenders who may be eligible for federal charges and people trying to connect with children online to sexually abuse them. It’s a hybrid model that has expanded the traditional role of Operation Cross Country, said a special agent who leads the Chattanooga office’s crimes against children investigations.

He said, “With the advent of social media, access to mobile devices and technology ... they’re out there in the neighborhoods not being monitored. And we don’t know if they’re going to have access to these communication devices to continue to exploit children online or have inappropriate physical contact with children.”  

The result was three arrests: one of an unregistered sex offender (which will become a federal case) and two state arrests.

Law enforcement in the Chattanooga area continue to look for the runaway 17-year-old, who may be at high risk for trafficking. Investigators looked at the missing girl’s public social media profiles and talked with relatives to develop intelligence on where she might be.  
 
Given the girl’s history of trauma and family difficulty, law enforcement wants to offer her services if she is in danger of being trafficked, said the FBI Chattanooga victim specialist.  
 
"We are going to follow those leads and see if we can find her and hopefully get her to a safe place and get her some resources ... I’m hopeful that there’s still time for some good services for her,” she said.  
 
Det. Sgt. Steve Hope from the Red Bank Police Department was one of the FBI partners who participated in Chattanooga’s Operation Cross Country. He said as a small police department partnering with the FBI is a valuable opportunity to help investigate child predators, working with agencies that can bring additional resources to trafficking and child predator cases.  

“It’s amazing the rush to know you can get these people before they hurt any more children. An agency my size, we don’t have the manpower to do that, but to be part of this task force ... the FBI has brought me in as one of their own,” he said.   

Operation Cross Country is a coordinated operation among the FBI, other federal agencies, state and local police, and social services agencies across the country to find and assist victims of human trafficking, particularly child victims.  

While this public operation draws attention to the issue of trafficking, the FBI and its partners work to investigate and stop trafficking every day, officials said.  

“The initiative really just takes a concentrated period of time where we’re just focused on the problem of child sex trafficking,” said Section Chief Jose Perez, who oversees violent crime investigations in the FBI. “What we do is we sit down with our local partners and our task forces and identify certain areas where we know sex trafficking is prevalent, and we’ll dedicate resources and efforts to identify and remove victims from those areas.”  

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces across the country worked to locate victims. About 200 federal, state, and local agencies partnered with the FBI on Operation Cross Country. They encountered both child victims of sex trafficking and adults who were being trafficked against their will. The goal is to gather intelligence, build criminal cases against traffickers, and offer victims assistance.  

That’s why victim specialists are embedded in operations. They serve as a liaison between the victims and FBI agents. They also help victims find services to rebuild their lives, the FBI said.  
 
While the FBI cannot provide these services on its own, victim specialists partner with community organizations and social services agencies to help victims who are escaping a trafficker. They may need counseling, medical services, housing, or job placement, it was stated.  

FBI Atlanta's operation, for example, located 19 missing children and resulted in the arrest of four traffickers.


 


August 17, 2022

Only 2 Families Got To Enjoy Spacious 409 Cameron St. House

August 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

August 17, 2022

County Commission Turns Thumbs Down On Large Apartment Complex On Hickory Valley Road At Highway 58


Only two families got to enjoy a spacious home at 409 Cameron St., high up on historic Cameron Hill. It was built about 1926 by William A. "Spots" Sharp, who operated Sharp Brothers Meat Market ... (click for more)

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to deny a rezoning request to allow what would have been one of the largest apartment complexes planned in Hamilton County. The project ... (click for more)



Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)

James Boofer: Big Orange Comeback?

Well, it’s that time of year again and if you were born and raised somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line you know exactly what I mean. There’s no better time of year for a sports fan than the beginning of the football season and if your team happens to play in the Southeastern Conference, it’s even better. This time of year is a great time to dream big. Your favorite team has ... (click for more)


