Parkidge Plans New $16 Million Emergency Room At Soddy Daisy

Until the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting Thursday night, the news was under wraps, with only the board of commissioners knowing beforehand. At the commission meeting, the president and CEO of Parkridge Health System, Thomas Ozburn, announced that Parkridge is planning to build a free-standing emergency room in Soddy Daisy.

Plans are to build the $16 million facility at the intersection of Harrison Lane and Highway 27, behind Hardees. He said the 12-bed emergency room would be state-of-the-art and it will be staffed 24/7 for 365 days with board certified emergency room personnel. And it will be capable of handling trauma cases. The building will have a helicopter pad so LifeForce can transport patients to and from, when needed.

The service area has around 20,000 people who must travel to Chattanooga if an emergency room is needed. "We believe that having the emergency room in Soddy Daisy will save lives in addition to saving time," Mr. Ozburn said.

The procedure and time line begins with approval of a Certificate of Need, the commissioners were told. Public notification was filed last Sunday, he said, and a final application will be made by the end of this month. Feedback on the application will be given in September. A hearing date is scheduled for the third week in October. If it is approved and all progresses as planned, it will take around eight months to construct and should open sometime next year.

Parkridge has already built another emergency room similar to this one by Bonny Oaks near the Interstate. Having an emergency room on the Interstate, he said, has been a huge relief. A second emergency room is under construction now at Exit One in East Ridge.

EMS has been told that these emergency rooms can handle everything. This is not about “planting a Parkridge flag,” he said. A patient will be stabilized and can stay at the facility or, if they want, can be transferred to a hospital of their choice. “It’s about providing needed care in the minute that can make a difference,” said Mr. Ozburn.

Mayor Rick Nunley gave thanks to Parkridge and said the ER will have a big impact on all the surrounding counties as well as Soddy Daisy. He said that the city’s EMS, and the board of commissioners will appreciate it being in Soddy Daisy.