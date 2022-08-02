Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone.

* * *

A man told police he had lost his phone sometime last night and tracked it that afternoon to Duncan Avenue. He and his friends had searched the lot but didn’t find the phone outside. There was one vehicle in the lot and upon looking inside the vehicle, the phone was visible along with a woman’s purse. Police attempted to contact the owner but were unable. While waiting the owner of the vehicle arrived on scene. The owner said he had given a number of people rides last night and didn’t know the items had been left in the vehicle. He allowed police to retrieve the items and return them to the man and woman.

* * *

A man on S. Marks Avenue told police he had gotten into a verbal dispute with his grandmother. The man appeared to be agitated. The officer spoke with his grandmother and she said the man was calling her names and acting out. The argument started because the grandmother wanted her grandson to pay $50 a week for rent. She said she wanted him to leave the residence. The man was able to grab some of his belongings and called a taxi cab. Police stayed on the scene and the man left without any further incident.

* * *

A man told police he received a notification from Experian that his email address had been changed and someone was applying to purchase a car at Capital Toyota at 5808 Lee Hwy. Everything was done online. He immediately contacted Experian to have that fixed and also notified Capital Toyota. Capital Toyota verified that the unknown had all of his information, including his date of birth and Social Security number and address but a different phone number. Capital Toyota stopped the process of the attempted purchase. Police suggested that he make an identity theft report with the police in his jurisdiction and to read and follow the suggestions on "identitytheft.gov."

* * *





A man on W. 47th Street and Virginia Avenue called police to report a minivan had been abandoned. The vehicle was not blocking traffic from getting through but is on a state maintained right of way. Its front driver tire was flat and there was no tag. The VIN was also partially obscured.

* * *

Police were called to 2200 Gunbarrel Road where a driver had broken down in traffic and another driver was behind her in the lane. While broken down, the two vehicles moved and slightly rolled into each other. No damage was caused to either vehicle.

* * *

A man called police and asked for help in getting his things back from his former girlfriend on Spiderwebb Way. Officers followed the man to the woman’s home and recovered his property without incident.

* * *

A man on E. 48th Street told police someone had stolen the catalytic converter off his truck from under the driver’s side. There was also damage to the catalytic converter under the passenger's side but that it was not stolen (the suspect only attempted to steal it). He said nothing else was taken from his truck.

* * *

A woman on Sylvia Circle called police to report continuous issues she had been experiencing with her landlord. Ever since moving into the residence, she has noticing changes in her home as if workers had been on scene while she was not present. The woman asked that the issue be documented for court purposes.

* * *

Police spoke with the driver of a suspicious, black, two-door sedan parked on Menlo Street. It was parked in the street at a stop sign with its lights off. The driver said he was waiting for his friend, or going to his friends or leaving his friend’s place. The officer asked that he turn his lights on and move along, out of the middle of the street. He did so without further incident and was seen pulling into 701 N Germantown Road apartments.

* * *

A man on St. Paul Street told police his dog was going crazy. He stepped outside and saw a black male with dreads get into a white SUV and drive off. He saw that his driver side rearview mirror was broken.

* * *

Police saw a man sleeping on the sidewalk on McCallie Avenue. He said that he was at Alan Golds and was waiting to go home. He stays at 3800 Cummings Highway at the Covenant Transport Room 208. He was taken to Covenant Transport without incident.

* * *

A woman on 14th Avenue called police because her drunk son was being loud and keeping people awake. When police arrived, the son was completely passed out in his bed. After speaking to the son, he said he was going to go back to sleep.

* * *

Police were called to Taggart Drive to conduct a wellness check on a man but no one was at the residence.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by the manager of Dollar General at 728 Market Street. She said someone had tried to use a fake $100 bill. She wasn’t sure who the person was or anything about the incident, but she wanted to hand the fake $100 bill over to police. Police took the fake bill to Property.

* * *

Police responded to a stolen vehicle on Talladega Drive. The man said his SUV was stolen. He has the keys for the car, but he leaves a spare set in his fiancé’s vehicle. His fiancé’s car was broken into. She said she locked the car but someone got inside and threw all the documents in the car around and found the spare key to the stolen vehicle. Officers saw multiple cameras and asked the man if he had any recording of the vehicle theft, but they are all live feed cameras except the ring doorbell which didn't catch any of the theft. The vehicle is an all-black Cadillac Escalade and it has 32-inch wheels, chrome panels on the B pillar, a custom Cadillac grill, a front license plate, and a license plate cover over the rear plate. The man also noticed he left his tool bag with tools, estimated to be $800. The only thing as of now stolen from the fiancé’s vehicle was the key to the Cadillac. The stolen vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police were called to J&M Pawn at 5821 Lee Hwy. when they were notified that the TBI said someone brought a stolen firearm into the store to be sold or pawned. An officer arrived and met the woman who was attempting to pawn the firearm. She was identified and said her boyfriend told her to pawn the firearm for him because he was in jail. The Glock 19 handgun was confirmed stolen through NCIC. The firearm was seized and placed into the Chattanooga Police Property Division.