Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GERARD DEWAYNE

3952 Arbor Place Ln Chattanooga, 374161801

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



ALLEN, TRAE TERREL

152 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BROWN, KELSEY

3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111067

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CAYETANO, IVAN LAUREANO

709 ALVIN YORK ST MARYVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



CLARK, INDIA

4215 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED RIOT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EAST, MICHAEL ANDREW

816 BRYNEWOOD PK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLISON, ASIA M

2112 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ELLISON, DEMETRIS LARENZO

4614 BONNIE WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



FENNELL, MATTHEW W

1701 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



FOSTER, ANDRE RASHAD

1416 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOSTER, RALPH GOODRICH

HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FOWLER, PRACEY KAY

2213 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMBRIGHT, TAWANNA NIKKIA

3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE

1112 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HENEGAR, SEAN EDWARD

3553 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

PERMITTING OR FACILITATING ESCAPE



HOOVER, JAMES WELDON

821 N BRAGG LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE

3222 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARASSMENT



JONES, DOMINICK ANTHONY

3966 WEB RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213164

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, JASON CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KELLEHAN, LEAH REBECCA

7175 GARFIELD RD HARRISON, 373414936

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KILGORE, ERNEST STEVEN

3327 CENTER ST.





CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043819Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESLEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN3767 OOCANEECHEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFISHING WITHOUT LICENSELINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCDANIEL, WILLIAM EUGENE6202 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR3412 1 ST. AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOWENS, CARLA STANLEY8008 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, LOIS ANN7981 LONG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA2824 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYROOT, CHARLES ALEXANDER1923 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 373431527Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSANDERFUR, BRANDON DEVON3808 Briarcliff Way Chattanooga, 374062711Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESIMS, MYKAH J152 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSOW, DEMBA J312 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A28 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTINNETT, REBECCA LYNN1414 LOVELADY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000STRICKLAND, MANUEL THOMAS3610 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TINKER, MARK DUSTINHOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)