Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 - by John Wilson

Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill.

Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, the son of Harvey F. and Bertha F. Carbaugh. The family moved to Cameron Hill in 1896 when Harry was two years old. They lived in a house at 322 Poplar and then at 703 Pine.

Rosa Carbaugh, who was also in the household, did domestic work at one of the big houses on the East Terrace. Harvey Carbaugh was a conductor for the Chattanooga Electric Railway. Later he operated a grocery at 500 Market St. Still later, Harvey Carbaugh operated Carbaugh Coal Company on Whiteside (Broad) Street. He died in 1927.

Harry Carbaugh attended the Second District School, Chattanooga High School and the University of Chattanooga, where he played fullback for the Mocs. He married Alice Huffaker, the daughter of Hugh Huffaker Sr. The Carbaughs lived at Hill Top Drive in Brainerd.

Carbaugh entered the poultry business after World War I. He and James B. Cole, a fellow UC graduate, founded the Tennessee Egg Company in 1920. The company was a wholesale dealer in produce, poultry, eggs, butter, cheese, meat and lard. At the time, much of Hamilton County was still devoted to agriculture, and the Tennessee Egg Company was among the local businesses that helped in bringing farm products to market. The firm did so well that it opened a small egg processing plant in Atlanta the following year.

Harry Carbaugh was active in the Republican Party, and assisted in setting up the 1921 speech of President-elect Warren Harding at the city auditorium. Harding was on his way to vacation at St. Augustine, Fla. President Franklin D. Roosevelt later called on Carbaugh and others for input from small businessmen on what to do to alleviate the Great Depression. Carbaugh served as state finance chairman for Tennessee Governor Winfield Dunn.

As of 1962, the Tennessee Egg Company was processing 30 million broilers annually, and was raising 15,000 turkeys a year on its 1,000-acre farm near Harrison Bay State Park. That same year, Central Soya acquired Tennessee Egg. Central Soya produced the poultry and livestock feeds used by Tennessee Egg and others. Soybeans were delivered to the Central Soya plant by barge, converted to oil and meal, and then shipped out by barge.


Bob Corker Says Betterment Of The Community Should Be Only Goal Of Those Who Run For Public Office


In a question-and-answer session with Marty Won Schaff, president of the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club on Monday, former U.S. Senator Bob Corker told the members his thoughts about his past



Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this on the security cameras. The man called back and said he was a mistaken; it was a man staying there looking for cigarette butts in the buckets, that happened to be next to the bikes.

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men's National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women's National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering ... (click for more)


