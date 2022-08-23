Whitfield County ARPA Application To Open Sept. 1 For Immediate Release

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will open the online portal on Sept. 1 for organizations wishing to apply for grants through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The federal government allocated $20.3 million to Whitfield County as part of the program.

The BOC has approved ARPA funds in the amount of $1 million to be awarded to local non-profit organizations for three broad categories:

Programs responding to the Public Health Emergency

Programs responding to Negative Economic Impacts

Reimbursement of Revenue loss and COVID related expenditures (with limitations)

Applications are due by Sept. 30 and will be reviewed by the ARPA Committee throughout November. The organization(s) awarded with the funding will be announced at the end of the year.

Interested applicants are encouraged to read the application thoroughly before starting the process. Detailed instructions are included in the online application. Paper copies of the application will also be available upon request at the BOC office located at 201 S. Hamilton Street Dalton, Ga. 5th floor.

