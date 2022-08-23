 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

State Trooper, Marion County Deputy Die In Marion County Helicopter Crash

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A state trooper and a Marion County deputy died in a helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon. 

THP Captain Travis Plotzer said, "Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement, we appreciate all your support."

The names were not yet released.

The chopper was from the Tennessee Highway Patrol doing surveillance work seeking to identify trails leading to drug hideouts. 

The helicopter clipped into a powerline by I-24 not far from the 1-24/I-59 split. Traffic was initially halted in the vicinity of the crash, but the roads were later reopened.

The helicopter continued on after hitting the power lines. Shortly before 7 p.m. the helicopter was located with help from TVA. 

The crash site was a remote area of Aetna Mountain.

The location where the power lines were clipped was on SR-134 at Post Trail.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating.

 

 


August 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Has Suspicious Charges On Her Credit Card Twice For Catering Services, But Won't Reveal Caterer Friend; Woman Locks Her Crawlspace After Finding Homeless Man In There

August 24, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 23, 2022

Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets


A woman on Kingsridge Drive told police she made a purchase from a caterer for $1,576 and soon after that purchase she saw several additional $1,576 charges from the catering company and other ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE 7321 SOUTH PITTSBUGH MOUNTAIN ROAD S. PITTSBURG, 37380 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, ... (click for more)



Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Cleveland Honors Lee Men's Golf Team With "Lee Flames Golf Day"

It's one thing to win a national championship, it's another thing to have your own holiday! Thanks to a special proclamation by Mayor Kevin Brooks and Councilman Dr. Bill Estes, the Lee men's golf team will get to experience both. The Flames and Coach John Maupin were honored in a special ceremony prior to Monday's City Council Meeting, hailing Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as "Lee ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)


