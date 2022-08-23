State Trooper, Marion County Deputy Die In Marion County Helicopter Crash

A state trooper and a Marion County deputy died in a helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon.

THP Captain Travis Plotzer said, "Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement, we appreciate all your support."

The names were not yet released.

The chopper was from the Tennessee Highway Patrol doing surveillance work seeking to identify trails leading to drug hideouts.

The helicopter clipped into a powerline by I-24 not far from the 1-24/I-59 split. Traffic was initially halted in the vicinity of the crash, but the roads were later reopened.

The helicopter continued on after hitting the power lines. Shortly before 7 p.m. the helicopter was located with help from TVA.

The crash site was a remote area of Aetna Mountain.

The location where the power lines were clipped was on SR-134 at Post Trail.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating.

