Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Agrees Churches Will Not Have To Pay Fees

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Officials of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance have agreed that two churches that are within the district will not have to pay assessments, City Council members were told.

The full exemptions will be for St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the nearby Second Presbyterian Church.

The churches had long objected to paying the assessment, citing their tax-exemption.

The two churches were never actually sent a bill while the issue remained unresolved, it was stated.

The DCA carries out beautification and other projects within a specified downtown district.

Property owners within the district are billed an annual assessment.

 


Bridge Replacement Project Completed Over The Ocoee River

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low That Have Long Served Cleveland Area


Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley joined federal, state, and local officials on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the U.S. 64 (SR 40) bridge ... (click for more)

Food City officials on Wednesday announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include ... (click for more)



Bridge Replacement Project Completed Over The Ocoee River

Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley joined federal, state, and local officials on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the U.S. 64 (SR 40) bridge replacement project over the Ocoee River in Polk County. Work began on this project in September of 2020 . The project includes construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Picks Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Honors Lee Men's Golf Team With "Lee Flames Golf Day"

It's one thing to win a national championship, it's another thing to have your own holiday! Thanks to a special proclamation by Mayor Kevin Brooks and Councilman Dr. Bill Estes, the Lee men's golf team will get to experience both. The Flames and Coach John Maupin were honored in a special ceremony prior to Monday's City Council Meeting, hailing Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as "Lee ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)


