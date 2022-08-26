August 26, 2022
A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Cleveland residence on Thursday afternoon. Shaquay Dodd, 25, was being sought for attempted second-degree murder.
At 3:16 ... (click for more)
A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity cards.
* * *
A man on Blackford Street called police about a disturbance at his residence. He said a man was knocking on his doors and causing a scene. Police found the door knocker ... (click for more)
Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)
The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website, is a daily stop in my Morning Readings and on Thursday the talented writer Chris Vannini released the website’s preseason ranking of all 131 FBS college football teams. As expected, Alabama was tops on the list, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, but what makes the list of all 131 teams special is that you can see where Tennessee, ... (click for more)
The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication.
The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign.
Vol. 1: Defensive Line
Vol. 2: Offensive Line
Vol. 3: Linebackers
Vol. 4: Quarterbacks
Vol. 5: Secondary
No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)