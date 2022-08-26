 Friday, August 26, 2022 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Friday, August 26, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman's Hello Kitty Wallet Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle; Man Unable To Control Urge To Throw His Metal Bowl In The Sidewalk Abandons It

August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022

Cleveland Man In Critical Condtion After Thursday Afternoon Shooting; Shaquay Dodd Is Sought


A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Cleveland residence on Thursday afternoon. Shaquay Dodd, 25, was being sought for attempted second-degree murder. At 3:16 ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman's Hello Kitty Wallet Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle; Man Unable To Control Urge To Throw His Metal Bowl In The Sidewalk Abandons It

A woman on Laird Lane told police that some time overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her Hello Kitty wallet, along with $18 cash, credit card/debit card and misc. identity cards. * * * A man on Blackford Street called police about a disturbance at his residence. He said a man was knocking on his doors and causing a scene. Police found the door knocker ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ranking Every FBS Team

The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website, is a daily stop in my Morning Readings and on Thursday the talented writer Chris Vannini released the website’s preseason ranking of all 131 FBS college football teams. As expected, Alabama was tops on the list, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, but what makes the list of all 131 teams special is that you can see where Tennessee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


