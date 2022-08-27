 Saturday, August 27, 2022 91.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


North Dalton Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Rape

Saturday, August 27, 2022
Carlos Adrian Garcia
Carlos Adrian Garcia

Carlos Adrian Garcia, 21, of north Dalton was found guilty on Friday by a Whitfield County jury for two counts of criminal attempt to commit rape and one count of burglary in the first degree. 

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for approximately two and a half hours after the week-long trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Scott Minter. 

The state’s case was presented by Assistant District Attorney Ben Kenemer.  Garcia was represented by Rome attorney James Satcher. 

Judge Minter accepted the verdict and scheduled sentencing for next Friday.

Garcia was arrested in the early morning hours of July 31, 2021 inside the residence of one of the victims.  The victims were both 18 at the time with one spending the night at the other’s home.  The mother of the first victim was away assisting a sick relative. 

The young women, who did not know Garcia previously, heard him breaking into the residence by breaking out a window.  One called 911 on her cell phone while the other called the homeowner who rushed home and arrived right after law enforcement. 

Multiple Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene within minutes of the 911 call and quickly split up with some entering the residence and others creating a perimeter to keep Garcia from escaping. 

The officers first located the victims who were unharmed and had them exit the residence.  They then located Garcia hiding in the laundry room at the home.  Garcia had started to undress and had opened the packaging on a condom.  After the arrest, another condom was found in Garcia’s pocket along with a pair of underwear belonging to the victim who lived at the residence and which he had apparently found in the laundry room and taken.

Garcia lived nearby and knew that a young woman lived at the residence although he did not know her.  It is not clear if he was surprised by the second female being present. 

The women saw him in the residence and heard what sounded to them like the opening of a snack packaging, but which was apparently the sound of him opening the first condom.  Garcia did not make physical contact with either victim and neither were injured during the incident.

Garcia was intoxicated at the time but was interviewed six days later by Detective Ronnie Morris who led the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office.  Garcia admitted to breaking into the residence and to being angry that night but would not admit to any further purpose or intent inside the home. He did admit he was “being dumb” that night.

Garcia faces up to 30 years on each of the attempted rape charges, one for each victim, as well as an additional 20 years possible on the burglary charge.  Garcia had previously completed a pretrial diversion program through the District Attorney’s Office for property damage at Southeast High School when he was 17 and a student at Northwest but otherwise had no significant criminal record. 

Garcia remained in custody without bond until February of this year when he was granted a $100,000 bond and placed on an ankle monitor and house arrest.  He was taken back into custody after the verdict and will remain confined until his sentencing date. 


August 27, 2022

North Dalton Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Rape

August 27, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 26, 2022

Clint Uselton Is Chosen Police Chief For East Ridge; Road To Red Wolves Project To Be 4 Lanes


Carlos Adrian Garcia, 21, of north Dalton was found guilty on Friday by a Whitfield County jury for two counts of criminal attempt to commit rape and one count of burglary in the first degree. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO A 613 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Police Chief Stan Allen will serve the city of East Ridge for one more month before stepping down. He joined the East Ridge Police Department as assistant chief in 2015, and for over a year was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

North Dalton Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Rape

Carlos Adrian Garcia, 21, of north Dalton was found guilty on Friday by a Whitfield County jury for two counts of criminal attempt to commit rape and one count of burglary in the first degree. The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for approximately two and a half hours after the week-long trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Scott Minter. The state’s case ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO A 613 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BROWN, CHASTITY A 7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211824 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hispanic Students Are Assets In Our Schools

In light of the recently-published article in which a board member blames teacher burnout, at least in part, to our county’s Hispanic/Latinx students, we can no longer be silent. As teachers in one of the schools listed in the article, the majority of our students are Spanish speakers. Our students and families are far from being one of our primary problems. In fact, they’re not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rules For Boys & Men

I marvel at what my readers send me from the Internet and I am delighted by two lists of rules that have come my way. The first, “Rules To Teach Your Son,” applies to boys age 8 to 88, while second, said to be from some bogus group called the “International Council Of Man Laws,” caused me to laugh. See what you think as a few college football games are played today: * * * ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors