Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, KORA Q

7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENN, SCOTT TERRILL

1719 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE APT# A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD

3610 2nd Ave Chattanooga, 374072007

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

4514B NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BUSTILLO-FUNEZ, WILMER ALEXI

4929 APPOLOOSA WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



CARTER, ADASHIA ENYCE

3945 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



CHUBB, WESLEY RAYMOND

210 HENDRICKS BLVD, APT.

25 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRAPEAGGRAVATED ABUSE OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULTCOLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRAWLEY, MATTHEW CHANCE615 CLIFT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSECROWDER, ANTHONY MICHAEL822 MCCALLIE AVE Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTDAVIS, JAVON LYDELL3003 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEWHURST, MICHAEL J14101 BLUFFVIEW DR BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDOSS, DAMON JEROME3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062608Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDISORDERLY CONDUCTDYKES, BENNETT THOMAS9633 OCOEE STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)EVERITT, WESLEY DEWAYNE5528 SHADY BRANCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSECHILD ABUSECHILD ABUSECHILD ABUSECHILD ABUSECHILD ABUSECHILD NEGLECTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONGLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE1111 NORWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, ERIC DE SEAN2253 RUSTIC TRL FAYETTEVILLE, 283063284Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ, GENRY VIDAL377 VANCE AVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN3225 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PELHAM, DONNA JANE2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY R3806 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLSHIRLEY, RICHARD BRIAN1832 TREE TOP CT MARIETTA, 30062Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JOSHUA LEBRON129 GULCH ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY4314 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEELE, PAUL FRANKLIN211 BLUEBERRY HILL RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSESSTOUDEMIRE, CHARLES BERNARD4517 ROGERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTHARP, LOU LINDSEY802 FAIRVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032712Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORREY, CHRISTOPHER LAJUONE950 SPRING CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VISHER, ANTHONY DIJUAN404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE1409 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARZAMORA, TAMMY K8978 CHELSEA LN HIXSON, 373431401Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000