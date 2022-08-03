 Wednesday, August 3, 2022 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Coppinger Says Lookouts Always Asked For Government Help On Stadium; Hits Remarks Against Local Business Leaders

Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Jim Coppinger
Jim Coppinger

Outgoing County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Wednesday said the Lookouts always sought government help for a new stadium, and it was never going to just be a private venture.

He also hit criticisms of private business leaders, saying they are the backbone of the community.

GOP county mayor nominee Weston Wamp said he earlier was in favor of the stadium when he believed it would be privately funded, then he was critical of it after learning of the government involvement. In emails that were recently released, he and his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, were pushing for the Southside Stadium, then backed away after Weston Wamp was turned down for a Lookouts job.

Weston Wamp has sharply criticized Jason Freier, managing owner of the Lookouts. He called him dishonest and said he had created a smear campaign against him in the midst of an election. Mr. Freier has denied that he released the emails.

Commissioner Chairman Sabrena Smedley during the Wednesday commission meeting asked County Mayor Coppinger, "Mr. Mayor, was there ever a point where the stadium was going to be privately funded?"

The county mayor replied that "absolutely" it was always a public-private partnership. 

He said, "There's a lot I could say today, but I'll give all of you a break and not say it." He said talk of the stadium at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site began in 2014 and the next year he took a trip along with then Mayor Andy Berke and Mr. Freier to visit a stadium in Fort Wayne, Ind., where development grew up around it.

County Mayor Coppinger said, "No one ever comes to government to discuss a plan like this unless they are asking that it be a public-private partnership. Absolutely, it was always promoted and discussed that government would be involved in this."

He said, "Some of the people speaking out against it today, they were excited about it then. Believe me I was in the meetings with them."

The county mayor said when leaders have setbacks "they need to forget about it and have the ability not to hold grudges and not to be vindictive. All this divisiveness needs to stop. It really hurts when some of our business people are criticized. I just wish we could keep it more positive. We owe a great deal of credit to people like Jason Freier."

Chairman Smedley said after the county mayor's comments, "Maturity is a good thing, isn't it mayor?"

She said, "Actually the stadium process has been very methodical."

She stated, "A leader has to put personal differences aside when it comes to decisions of this importance for our county." 


Police Blotter: Traveling Man Found Sleeping In Train Engine Cab; Woman Thinks Husband’s Mistress Is Filing False Police Reports Against Her

Walker County To Roll Back Millage Rate, Minimizing Impact Of Higher Appraisals On Property Owners

Case Against Hoovers In Malnutrition Death Of Their Adult Son Bound To Grand Jury; Bond Increased To $1.5 Million On Murder Charge


Police Blotter: Traveling Man Found Sleeping In Train Engine Cab; Woman Thinks Husband’s Mistress Is Filing False Police Reports Against Her

Police responded to the CSX Railyard at 500 Wauhatchie Pike on a report of a suspicious person asleep in the cab of Engine #5420. Police arrived and found a white male, originally from Kentucky, who said that he has been riding on the trains and was looking for shelter when he entered the cab. The railroad supervisor did not want to prosecute the man who was then transported to ... (click for more)

Walker County To Roll Back Millage Rate, Minimizing Impact Of Higher Appraisals On Property Owners

The Walker County Board of Commissioners will hold three public hearings in August to provide citizens with a better understanding of a proposed millage rate reduction to offset the impact of higher property appraisals. Surging home sales have continued to enhance the value of many properties in Walker County, resulting in an average 25 percent increase in value. The Board of ... (click for more)

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

Larry Ward, Voice Of The Lookouts And UTC Women's Basketball, To Be Inducted Into The Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster. While working for the Pacific Coast League, ... (click for more)

Four Football Mocs On Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Squads

Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad. Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took ... (click for more)


