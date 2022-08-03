 Wednesday, August 3, 2022 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Catoosa County Spending Up 11% Requiring 30% Property Tax Hike; 3 Public Hearings Set

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners is reviewing the proposed fiscal year (FY 2023) budget that officials said "addresses significant inflationary pressure from the increased cost of materials, services, and labor with a millage rate of 7.568 mills, an increase of 1.75 mills (30.08 percent) over the calculated rollback rate of 5.818.

 

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $117.84 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $121.31.

 

“After six years of holding the line on property taxes, we are left with the difficult choice to raise property taxes this year in the face of increased needs and costs for public safety and county services,” said Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Black.

“We have carefully reviewed each department in search of efficiencies, but in order to maintain our essential services and remain competitive in the workforce we have to make an adjustment. The increase we are proposing is not final, as we still have work to do that includes feedback from citizens during three upcoming public hearings.”

As mandated by Georgia state law, the proposed FY 2023 budget is balanced for the General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, and the Capital Projects Funds. The proposed General Fund Budget is $36,508,921, an increase of 10.99 percent or $3.6 million over the previous year after excluding a $5.7 million transfer to the Capital Projects Fund. 

Capital Projects Funds are used for the acquisition and/or construction of capital assets other than those financed by other funds, with the two largest being the 2019 SPLOST Fund and the Capital Projects Fund. Enterprise Funds are used to account for all county operations that are financed on a self-supporting basis, the largest being the Solid Waste Management Fund.

 The Board of Commissioners will hold three public hearings for the proposed FY 2023 budget:

·         Thursday, August 11 at 9 a.m.

·         Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m.

·         Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m.

In accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-6, the budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2022, and ending Sept. 30, 2023, shall be adopted at a special called meeting on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Catoosa County Administrative Building, 800 Lafayette Street, Ringgold, immediately following the public hearing at 6 p.m.

The proposed budget is available for public review at: https://www.catoosa.com/home/showpublisheddocument/1887


August 4, 2022

Chattanooga Man With Felony Record And Gun At Memorial Hospital Gets 4-Year Federal Prison Term

August 3, 2022

AG Slatery Sues Walgreens For Unlawful Distribution And Sale Of Opioids

August 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Traveling Man Found Sleeping In Train Engine Cab; Woman Thinks Husband's Mistress Is Filing False Police Reports Against Her


A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison. Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court for violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violating Tennessee’s public ... (click for more)

Police responded to the CSX Railyard at 500 Wauhatchie Pike on a report of a suspicious person asleep in the cab of Engine #5420. Police arrived and found a white male, originally from Kentucky, ... (click for more)



Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What's Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

Sports

Larry Ward, Voice Of The Lookouts And UTC Women's Basketball, To Be Inducted Into The Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster. While working for the Pacific Coast League, ... (click for more)

Four Football Mocs On Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Squads

Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad. Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took ... (click for more)


