Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRE, ERICA ELIZABETH

3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ASH, LAWANNA JEAN

1501 EAST 16TH CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE

606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

6735 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, NARONDA RENE

27 W51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



DEMOSS, TIMOTHY MARK

210 HIGDON LANE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 307502913

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREEMAN, DENNIS LEBRON

7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION FOR RESALEGARNER, KATHARINE MAE727 EAST 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRAY, JEFFERY REID1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGRIMES, ALBERT E221 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041438Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDHERNANDEZ-CRESPO, ANGEL L1636 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTHICKS, JANICE KAY1618 DUKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHICKS, RONALD LEE411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSHOUSTON, HORATIO2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN4103 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTLIVELY, ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER790 E. MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSNOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL7314 CARRIAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN1801 RANKIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDEVADING ARRESTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERVOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)PENDERGRASS, CARL LAMAR2006 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYQUINCE, FRANK HENERYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFREED, BETTY JOHANNAH2364 POST OAK ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REEDER, LAURIE ANN900 BOBWHITE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARASSMENTSALES VASQUEZ, JENY EDILBER3500 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESALOMON, DANIEL SHAWN49 WOODCREEK CIR SWANNANOA, 28778Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSPENCER, ARIELLE LASHAE1881 POPE CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000TARPKIN, PATRICK TERRELL402 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTHOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTIPTON, JINNEY MARIEPO BOX 76 APOPKA, 32704Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVINSON, KEYSHUNDIA MYSHELL3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WIGGINS, TIMOTHY JEROME2009 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONWILLIAMS, TAKENYA V4109 VILLA GREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374163419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT