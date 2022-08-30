Man, 32, Shot Monday Night In Chattanooga

A man, 32, was shot Monday night in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 10:45 p.m. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man had walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.