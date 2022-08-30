 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Turns Down $750 "Transition Supplement" To 48 Employees Being Moved To 2-Week Pay; At Least 5 City Employees Mistakenly Overpaid

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

City officials said Tuesday they are tackling the "sacred cow" of 48 city employees who get paid every week, while for the other 2,500 employees it is every two weeks.

Joda Thongnopnua, the mayor's chief of staff, said it was planned to pay $750 "transition supplements" to those employees to compensate for "a temporary interruption in their pay cycle" on moving to the two-week method.

However, the City Council did not go along with a resolution to spend up to $36,000 on the payments. Councilman Isiah Hester made a motion to approve the payments, but no one seconded the motion.

Mr. Thongnopnua said there had been "foot-dragging by prior administrations" on making the move, but he said the city personnel office has to spend as much time processing the pay of the 48 as it does for the other 2,500.

The City Council was also told that the city has discovered that at least five employees were mistakenly overpaid - some by as much as $10,000 - during the implementation of the 2021 pay plan and later classification appeals process.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said some data "was loaded wrong in the system."

He said the city is continuing to investigate the matter.

Mr. Goldberg said the city cannot simply forgive the overpayment due to its obligation to taxpayers, but he said the council might have that ability.

He said the city is committed to working with the employees on repayment, including use of accumulated Paid Time Off at a 100 percent level and withholding of amounts over an extended time.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill said several lower-paid employees were caught up in the city's "snafu" and "cluster of mistakes."

She said of the affected employees, "They did not do anything wrong." She said in at least one case a fellow office worker with less seniority wound up making more than one of the affected employees.

Councilwoman Hill said use of the PTO funds would be costly to the employees, saying that is "part of their overall retirement." 

She said, "This is very real damage that the city has done to these folks."

In the light of the overpayment to some employees, Councilwoman Hill and Councilman Chip Henderson said they had difficulty with giving the $750 supplements to those being shifted to a different pay period. 

In other action, the council approved an RFP going out in relation to the conversion of the Airport Inn on Lee Highway for affordable housing. The RFP asks for a developer for the project and for providing supportive services.  

 


Police Blotter: Drunk Man Is Upset Over Burned Biscuits; Woman’s Missing Purse Found In Her Car

An extremely intoxicated and agitated man on Milne Street told police he was in a disorder with a man inside the house and he wanted him to "chill out." The officer spoke with the man inside the house who said he came out of his room into the kitchen and found the man was drunk and agitated because he had burned biscuits. The man inside the house told the man to calm down and stop ... (click for more)

More Than Half Of Chattanooga Short Term Vacation Rentals Operating Without A Valid Certificate

More than half of Chattanooga's short term vacation rentals are being operated without valid certificates, the City Council was told on Tuesday. UTC's Dr. Chris Acuff told the STVR committee of the council that as of June there were 440 permitted STVRs in Chattanooga and more than that (around 500) of the operators who do not bother to go through the city's system and fees. ... (click for more)

Goodbye Wonderful County Commissioners

Our current County Commission has never been deaf to regular citizens and always had their back. This has been proven many times over to be the case in property tax decisions, rezoning requests, and infrastructure hot buttons. The people of Hamilton County have been blessed and lucky to have a financially conservative elected body. That can also be said of our past elected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kickoff Ranks Vols 21st

The Kickoff, a Chattanooga-based college football newsletter, has Tennessee ranked 21st in its first issue of the season. Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia command the top three spots in the power ratings as Week One of the season will open Thursday night through Labor Day. Tennessee’s first game will be Thursday night in Knoxville against lightly regarded Ball State, which is located ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer's McKenzie Wood Is TSWA Player Of The Week

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Chattanooga’s Smith earns TSWA Player of the Week honors Chattanooga’s Mackenzie Smith posted a goal with an assist in two outings to garner Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week accolades. The Louisville, Tenn., native assisted on Kelly Tuerff’s goal in the 76th minute and found the back of the net just over a minute later against Austin ... (click for more)


