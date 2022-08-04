 Friday, August 5, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Tracy Cox Wins East Ridge Judge Contest; Citizens Oppose Putting Court Clerk Under City Manager

Thursday, August 4, 2022
Tracy Cox
Tracy Cox

In East Ridge, attorney Tracy Cox has won for city judge.

The race featured longtime Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson on the ballot, seeking to serve both towns. He got a favorable attorney general's opinion to do so, but had to win the election and get voter approval for a non-East Ridge resident to be judge. 

Judge Cris Helton earlier left the post as he and his wife moved to help with a relative.

Others running were Chris Dixon and Rich Heinsman.

A measure to place the elected city court clerk under the city manager failed to pass.

East Ridge Judge

Tracy Cox 970

Kevin Wilson 497

Chris Dixon 279

Rich Heinsman 230

Ordinance to put the East Ridge court clerk under the city manager

Against 1,464

For 603

Ordinance to allow non-East Ridge resident to serve as East Ridge city judge

For 1,513

Against 557

 


August 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 4, 2022

Marie Mott Wins Race For City Council District 8

August 4, 2022

Coty Wamp Rolls To District Attorney Victory


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE 892 LOCK AND DAM ROAD JASPER, 37347 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO ... (click for more)

Activist and protest leader Marie Mott won a seat on the City Council on Thursday for District 8. Marvene Noel, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis after Anthony Byrd became ... (click for more)

Republican Coty Wamp rolled to a victory over Democrat John Allen Brooks for district attorney in the Thursday election. Ms. Wamp previously served as a public defender in Hamilton County, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE 892 LOCK AND DAM ROAD JASPER, 37347 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE 314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF ... (click for more)

Marie Mott Wins Race For City Council District 8

Activist and protest leader Marie Mott won a seat on the City Council on Thursday for District 8. Marvene Noel, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis after Anthony Byrd became City Court clerk, was also on the ballot along with Malarie Marsh. City Council District 8 Marie Mott 557 Marvene Noel 341 Malarie Marsh 294 (click for more)

Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Scully Was The Best

For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland. To read the plaudits ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors