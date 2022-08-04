Tracy Cox Wins East Ridge Judge Contest; Citizens Oppose Putting Court Clerk Under City Manager

In East Ridge, attorney Tracy Cox has won for city judge.

The race featured longtime Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson on the ballot, seeking to serve both towns. He got a favorable attorney general's opinion to do so, but had to win the election and get voter approval for a non-East Ridge resident to be judge.

Judge Cris Helton earlier left the post as he and his wife moved to help with a relative.

Others running were Chris Dixon and Rich Heinsman.

A measure to place the elected city court clerk under the city manager failed to pass.

East Ridge Judge

Tracy Cox 970

Kevin Wilson 497

Chris Dixon 279

Rich Heinsman 230

Ordinance to put the East Ridge court clerk under the city manager

Against 1,464

For 603

Ordinance to allow non-East Ridge resident to serve as East Ridge city judge

For 1,513

Against 557